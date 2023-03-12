Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Hockey East - Men's

1-0 win for Merrimack over Boston College – Mick Messner was the hero

Merrimack won its home game against Boston College 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/309375/mick-messner">Mick Messner</a>.

img_500267250_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM

The Warriors made it 1-0 when Mick Messner scored assisted by Ryan Leibold and Jordan Seyfert .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
