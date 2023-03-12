1-0 win for Merrimack over Boston College – Mick Messner was the hero
Merrimack won its home game against Boston College 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/309375/mick-messner">Mick Messner</a>.
Merrimack won its home game against Boston College 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Mick Messner .
Merrimack's Mick Messner scored the game-winning goal.
The Warriors made it 1-0 when Mick Messner scored assisted by Ryan Leibold and Jordan Seyfert .