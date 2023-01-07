1-0 win for Maine Black Bears over Alaska-Anchorage players – Thomas Freel was the hero

Maine Black Bears won its home game against the Alaska-Anchorage players 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Thomas Freel in the third period.

The Black Bears first took the lead with a minute left into the third period, with a goal from Thomas Freel, assisted by David Breazeale and Nolan Renwick .

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.