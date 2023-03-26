Sponsored By
Men's College

Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected

The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Mason Nevers pressures St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson / The Forum
Mick Hatten
Opinion by Mick Hatten
Today at 10:21 PM

FARGO — The end of any season that does not end with a national championship hurts.

But the fact that the St. Cloud State men's hockey team was a legitimate contender for an NCAA Division I title in 2022-23 says much about the Huskies and their coaching staff.

The Huskies tried to rally and it was a one-goal game with eight minutes left, but top-ranked Minnesota pulled away for a 4-1 win for the Fargo Regional championship on Saturday before a loud crowd of 5,326 at Scheels Arena.

The Gophers (28-9-1) play Boston University (29-10) on April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., in the national semifinals. BU beat Cornell 2-1 on Saturday to win the Manchester Regional championship. Minnesota will be making its 23rd trip to the Frozen Four and will be looking to win its sixth national title.

2023 Frozen Faceoff.jpg
The St. Cloud State men's hockey team celebrates its NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship on March 18, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live

St. Cloud State finishes its season 25-13-3 after winning the NCHC Frozen Faceoff to get an automatic bid to the national tournament. The Huskies didn't need the automatic bid. Even if they had lost the conference title game, they would have finished in the top 10 in the PairWise Rankings.

Find a goalie

If you take a step back and look at the big picture, the fact that the Huskies accomplished all that is rather remarkable.

Start in goal. The Huskies went into the season with no idea who was going to replace David Hrenak, who is all over the SCSU record book after playing in a record 146 games from 2017-22. Jaxon Castor, who gave up 14 goals in three playoff games in 2022 after Hrenak was hospitalized with pneumonia, ended up being a star in this season's playoffs.

In five playoff games, he was 4-1 with two shutouts, a .954 save percentage and a 1.18 goals-against average.

"I thought he played awesome in both (NCAA) games," fifth-year senior forward Micah Miller said of Castor, who had a 34-save shutout against Minnesota State Mankato in the region semifinals. "I just wish we could have done more in front of him. Even after he gave up one today, he kept battling. He was a great backbone back there. He just really battled and competed."

Spencer Meier, who is in his third season as the team's captain, was emotional as he talked about what Castor came back from after last season's postseason struggles.

"It's really cool, awesome to see," Meier said of Castor's play. "What he went through last year ... social media was ruthless, ruthless. I absolutely love our fans and they're great, but sometimes when you say that stuff on Twitter ... it was frustrating to see that.

"What he did this year, all year, man, did he shut those guys up. He's an amazing person. It was really, really cool to see what he could do and I just feel really awful that we couldn't get it done in front of him tonight."

Castor finished the season 14-8-1 with a .924 save percentage, 2.02 goals-against average and four shutouts. That's the second-best goals-against average in SCSU's Division I era (Jeff Smith, 2.01, 2018-19) and tied for the fifth-best save percentage (Bobby Goepfert in 2005-06 and 2006-07).

He split time with junior Dominic Basse during the regular season and Basse also had a very good season (11-5-2, .911, 2.30, 3 shutouts). Basse was a find in the transfer portal after two seasons at Colorado College.

"We weren't sure if we had a goalie who was any good," Larson said, remembering how the season started. "That worked out all right."

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
St. Cloud State's Adam Ingram (center) celebrates his second period goal against Minnesota during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

Finding scoring

After last season, the Huskies lost 44% of their goals to graduation and needed to reload the power play. The coaching staff ended up getting center Grant Cruikshank (23 goals, 38 points, team-leading eight power-play goals) and defenseman Dylan Anhorn (25 points in 23 games) in the transfer portal and a number of veterans stepped up.

Senior center Jami Krannila (21 goals, 40 points, team-leading plus-23), senior wing Zach Okabe (18 goals, 36 points), junior wing Veeti Miettinen (12 goals, 36 points), senior wing Kyler Kupka (10 goals, 25 points) and sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (24 points) all had the best seasons of their careers.

"The three transfers came in and did great," Larson said. "We knew we couldn't replace (Easton) Brodzinski, (Nolan) Walker, (Sam) Hentges and (Nick) Perbix and all their scoring with one or two players. We needed everybody to pick it up to replace that.

"All those guys that we were hoping would pick up 5-7 points more a guy and we knew one guy wasn't going to come in and replace all those guys ... all of them did a really good job of getting us to this point."

When Larson was mentioning all the players they had to replace, he inadvertently forgot to mention Kevin Fitzgerald, who was the team's top center, top goal scorer, leader in points and an All-NCHC Second Team pick in 2021-22.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Aaron Huglen skates against St. Cloud State during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

Fighting adversity

On top of replacing a number of key players, the Huskies battled a number of injuries throughout the season.

It started on opening night when sophomore defenseman Josh Luedtke suffered a concussion and missed a month. As a freshman, Luedtke led the defensemen in plus/minus (plus-17) and he finished this season on the top defensive pairing.

Senior wing Chase Brand battled three injuries. Kupka had to have an appendectomy and missed a month of the season. Meier missed nine games with an upper body injury.

Anhorn was on pace to being a legitimate top three candidate for the Hobey Baker Award. He was leading the Huskies in assists and minutes played when he broke three bones in his foot in a freak accident during warm-ups on Jan. 21.

The Huskies battled through a stretch afer that where they went 1-5-3 and social media was all over SCSU. OK, you don't just replace legitimate Hobey Baker candidates in the middle of a season.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers' Logan Cooley redeems himself with eventual game-winner against SCSU
Following his slashing penalty, the freshman forward took a stretch pass and housed it for the eventual game-winner.
March 25, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Gophers win in Fargo.
March 25, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
2023010720-22-020540.jpg
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy sets career record, Castor's season numbers move into elite territory
Graduate student defenseman passes Easton Brodzinski in games played. Senior moves up on several program lists
March 24, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-10-330039.jpg
Men's College
Fargo to Tampa: Huskies, Gophers to battle for spot in Frozen Four
The teams split a nonconference series during the regular season, will meet with the season on the line on Saturday
March 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza

Then look what happened. The Huskies won six of their last nine games, won their third conference playoff title (2016, 2001) and reached an NCAA regional championship game for the second time in three years and seventh time in program history.

Oh, did I mention that they won 25 games? Do you know how rare that is? Since the program moved up to Division I in 1987, this is the seventh time that it has won at least 25 games in a season.

"You're in one-goal hockey game to go to the Frozen Four with 8 minutes left" against the top-ranked team in the country, Larson said. "You work all season to put yourself in a position like that."

If you expected this Huskies team to be in that position before the start of the season, you should have put some money on it because the odds were against it.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Aaron Huglen wins a faceoff against St. Cloud State's Grant Cruikshank during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

SCSU in Region championship games

2001
Michigan 4, SCSU 3

2010
Wisconsin 5, SCSU 3

2013
SCSU 4, Miami 1

2014
Minnesota 4, SCSU 0

2015
North Dakota 4, SCSU 1

2021
SCSU 4, Boston College 1

2023
Minnesota 4, SCSU 1

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Bryce Brodzinski fires a shot for a goal against St. Cloud State during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State 1

SCSU 0-1-0—1
UM 1-1-2—4

First period scoring: 1. UM, Bryce Brodzinski 19 (Jaxon Nelson 16, Mason Nevers 13) 6:40. Penalties — SCSU, Grant Cruikshank (tripping) 6:14; UM, Brock Faber (holding) 7:04; UM, Rhett Pitlick (holding) 14:13.

Second period scoring: 2. SCSU, Adam Ingram 8 (Cooper Wylie 5, Grant Cruikshank 15) 3:07 (pp); 3. UM, Logan Cooley 20 (Jackson LaCombe 26) 5:57. Penalties — UM, Matthew Knies (interference) 1:33; UM, Cooley (slashing) 3:14; SCSU, Micah Miller (hooking) 14:02.

Third period scoring: 4. UM, Jackson LaCombe 9 (Cooley 37) 11:44; 5. UM, Jaxon Nelson 9 (unassisted) 19:28 (en). Penalties — UM, Brody Lamb (hooking) 3:18; SCSU, Ingram (holding) 16:25.

Goalie saves — SCSU, Jaxon Castor 13-6-7—26 (2 GA); UM, Justen Close 6-8-13—27 (1 GA).

Penalties-minutes — SCSU 3-6; UM 5-10.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — SCSU 1-5 (10 shots); UMD 0-3 (0 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 32-28.

Three stars of the game — 1. Cooley (UM), 2. Close (UM), 3. LaCombe (UM ).

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Chris Pitoscia.

Linesemen — Adam Wood, Stephen Drain.

Attendance — 5,326.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Get Local

