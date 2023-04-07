Hatten: Quinnipiac does not spend much time enjoying win, looks ahead to Minnesota

TAMPA, Fla. — If you believe the contingent from Quinnipiac University after they knocked off NHL Draft pick-rich Michigan on Thursday, the Bobcats had little time left to celebrate their 5-2 win in the NCAA Division I men's hockey semifinals.

"I think maybe give yourself 15-20 minutes to enjoy it and then we still have a job to do," Quinnipiac graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa said in the postgame press conference. "It was our goal from the beginning of the year (to win the title) and we have an opportunity to get it. We've got to take care of our bodies well and rest up."

Quinnipiac (33-4-3) plays Minnesota (29-9-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2) at Amalie Arena for the national title. The Bobcats will be playing in their third national title game (2013, 2016) and will be looking for their first national title. The Gophers will be looking for their sixth national title and first since 2003.

Rand Pecknold is in his 29th season as Bobcats coach and was looking forward to the press conference ending so that he could start reigning in his players.

"It's similar to how we approached coming to Tampa," Pecknold said of trying to keep his team focused for the national championship game. "We're not going to the beach. We're not going to the pool. We're not going jet skiing. We're here to win a hockey game. I went at them pretty good last Saturday to just get them locked in on that.

"Another thing we needed to talk to them about is that we need to keep the parents and the girlfriends at bay. They get down here and they all want a piece of the guys: 'Hey, this is great. Let's go to lunch.' No. I told all of them that I'll call all your parents and all your girlfriends to leave so-and-so alone.

"It will be the same thing (Thursday) night. When I get out of here, I'm already itching to get to my phone and I'll be like, 'Guys, you've got this, this and this and you're done with your parents. Back to the (hotel) room.' We can enjoy this win in late April, May and June and all summer. Right now, we've got to start reloading and get ready for a great Minnesota team."

While Quinnipiac has not played Minnesota this season, Pecknold has seen a lot of the Gophers already. Minnesota had four players (forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, defensemen Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittelstadt) play for Pecknold on Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

"I watched a ton of Minnesota getting ready for World Juniors," said Pecknold, who led the Americans to the bronze medal. "I know how good they are. I think there's a lot of similarities between Minnesota and Michigan.

"One of the things we talked about this week in getting ready for Michigan was we're playing probably a little better version of Harvard. We played (Thursday) like we did against Harvard. We swept Harvard this year and they were a great team. I do think Michigan is better with (defenseman) Luke Hughes, who is a game-changer. I thought (Wolverines forward) Seamus Casey might have been the best player on the ice tonight.

"Minnesota is a great team. Bob Motzko is one of the best coaches in the business, Spencer Penrose winner," Pecknold said of the recently named national coach of the year. "We're excited for the challenge."

But Pecknold acknowledged that the Gophers' top line of Matthew Knies-Cooley-Snuggerud is going to present a big part of the challenge.

"Logan Cooley is, in my opinion, probably the best player in college hockey this year," Pecknold said of the Arizona first-round draft pick who leads the Gophers with 22 goals and 60 points. "Knies is probably not far behind him. That first line with Snuggy too .... It's a handful.

"They were just awesome the first game" Thursday, Pecknold said of the line in the 6-2 win over Boston University. "When you look at Minnesota beyond that first line, they've got other good players. (Aaron Huglen) was really good (Thursday) and their 'D' were really good. Their goalie (Justen Close) played well. It's a tough task. We don't mind being the underdog. We came in here with nobody giving us a chance to win tonight. Nobody will give us a chance to win Saturday. We'll find a way."

The Bobcats got 29 saves from sophomore Yaniv Perets in the win against Michigan. Perets leads the nation in wins (33) and goals-against average (1.48), is tied for the lead in shutouts (10) and is second in save percentage (.932).

But fans should not look past the Quinnipiac offense. The Bobcats are third in the nation in goals (159, 4.0 per game) and the top line of freshman left wing Sam Lipkin (14 goals, 41 points), sophomore center Jacob Quillan (18, 37) and sophomore right wing Collin Graf (20, 58) has combined for 52 goals and 136 points.

"If you look at Minnesota with a bunch of draft picks and we're good on defense, but we have offensive guns, too," said Quillan, who had two goals and an assist against Michigan. "We showed it all year. Collin Graf is a 50-point scorer. We've got offense, too."

Quinnipiac sophomore center Jacob Quillan (16) scores on a breakaway during the first period of the Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Quillan scored the goal past Michigan goalie Erik Portillo (1) and in front of Wolverines defenseman Luke Hughes (43). Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

Michigan 1-1-0—2

Quinnipiac 2-0-3—5

First period scoring — 1. QU, Jacob Quillan 17 (Zach Metsa) 5:18; 2. UM, Seamus Casey 8 (unassisted) 6:49; 3. QU, Quillan 18 (Sam Lipkin 27, Collin Graf 37) 11:31. Penalties — UM, Ethan Edwards (holding) 3:05; QU, Michael Lombardi (tripping) 15:26.

Second period scoring — 4. UM, Adam Fantilli 30 (Luke Hughes 38, Rutger McGroarty 21) 10:15. Penalties — UM, TJ Hughes (holding) 1:29; QU, Jacob Nordqvist (tripping) 17:25.

Third period scoring — 5. QU, Sam Lipkin 14 (Collin Graf 37, Quillan 19) 1:24; 6. QU, Zach Metsa 9 (Christphe Fillion 13, Cristophe Tellier 14) 13:00; 7. QU, Ethan De Jong 19 (unassisted) 18:15 (en). Penalties — QU, Christophe Fillion (tripping) 5:52; QU, Luke Hughes (hooking) 18:15.

Goalie saves — UM, Erik Portillo 7-9-9—25 (4 GA). QU, Yaniv Perets 7-11-11—29 (2 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UM 3-6; QU 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UM 0-3 (6 shots); QU 0-3 (5 shots).

Faceoffs — UM 28-26.

Referees — Jeremy Tufts, Steven Rouillard.

Linesemen — Bill Kingdon, Kevin Briganti.

Attendance — 19,119.