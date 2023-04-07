Sponsored By
Men's College

Hatten: Quinnipiac does not spend much time enjoying win, looks ahead to Minnesota

Bobcats see a similar task ahead with Gophers matchup after knocking out talent-laden Michigan team

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets (1) dives to stop Michigan's Rutger McGroarty during the Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
Opinion by Mick Hatten
April 06, 2023 at 11:54 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — If you believe the contingent from Quinnipiac University after they knocked off NHL Draft pick-rich Michigan on Thursday, the Bobcats had little time left to celebrate their 5-2 win in the NCAA Division I men's hockey semifinals.

"I think maybe give yourself 15-20 minutes to enjoy it and then we still have a job to do," Quinnipiac graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa said in the postgame press conference. "It was our goal from the beginning of the year (to win the title) and we have an opportunity to get it. We've got to take care of our bodies well and rest up."

Another thing we needed to talk to them about is that we need to keep the parents and the girlfriends at bay.
Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold

Quinnipiac (33-4-3) plays Minnesota (29-9-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2) at Amalie Arena for the national title. The Bobcats will be playing in their third national title game (2013, 2016) and will be looking for their first national title. The Gophers will be looking for their sixth national title and first since 2003.

Rand Pecknold is in his 29th season as Bobcats coach and was looking forward to the press conference ending so that he could start reigning in his players.

"It's similar to how we approached coming to Tampa," Pecknold said of trying to keep his team focused for the national championship game. "We're not going to the beach. We're not going to the pool. We're not going jet skiing. We're here to win a hockey game. I went at them pretty good last Saturday to just get them locked in on that.

"Another thing we needed to talk to them about is that we need to keep the parents and the girlfriends at bay. They get down here and they all want a piece of the guys: 'Hey, this is great. Let's go to lunch.' No. I told all of them that I'll call all your parents and all your girlfriends to leave so-and-so alone.

Serratore Quinn.jpg
Men's College
Frank Serratore is not surprised Quinnipiac is playing for national title
Air Force head coach credits the Bobcats' structure and goaltender Yaniv Perets for the victory
April 06, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

"It will be the same thing (Thursday) night. When I get out of here, I'm already itching to get to my phone and I'll be like, 'Guys, you've got this, this and this and you're done with your parents. Back to the (hotel) room.' We can enjoy this win in late April, May and June and all summer. Right now, we've got to start reloading and get ready for a great Minnesota team."

While Quinnipiac has not played Minnesota this season, Pecknold has seen a lot of the Gophers already. Minnesota had four players (forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, defensemen Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittelstadt) play for Pecknold on Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

"I watched a ton of Minnesota getting ready for World Juniors," said Pecknold, who led the Americans to the bronze medal. "I know how good they are. I think there's a lot of similarities between Minnesota and Michigan.

2022 Frozen Four -- Michigan vs Denver
Men's College
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Bracket
Follow the 2023 NCAA Division I men's hockey postseason with the tournament bracket and coverage from The Rink Live.
March 19, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

"One of the things we talked about this week in getting ready for Michigan was we're playing probably a little better version of Harvard. We played (Thursday) like we did against Harvard. We swept Harvard this year and they were a great team. I do think Michigan is better with (defenseman) Luke Hughes, who is a game-changer. I thought (Wolverines forward) Seamus Casey might have been the best player on the ice tonight.

"Minnesota is a great team. Bob Motzko is one of the best coaches in the business, Spencer Penrose winner," Pecknold said of the recently named national coach of the year. "We're excited for the challenge."

But Pecknold acknowledged that the Gophers' top line of Matthew Knies-Cooley-Snuggerud is going to present a big part of the challenge.

"Logan Cooley is, in my opinion, probably the best player in college hockey this year," Pecknold said of the Arizona first-round draft pick who leads the Gophers with 22 goals and 60 points. "Knies is probably not far behind him. That first line with Snuggy too .... It's a handful.

MORE 2023 FROZEN FOUR COVERAGE:
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
April 07, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
Men's College
Quinnipiac's grit enough to put away Michigan and set up Frozen Four title game with Gophers
A third-period outburst sends the Bobcats to their third national title game trip in the past decade, where they will seek their first title on Saturday.
April 06, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Myers: Playoff hockey, in Florida, provides Gophers a chance to weather storms and create them
Much like thunder and lightning that rolls in from the Gulf of Mexico, momentum came in noisy waves in the Gophers' Florida Frozen Four-opening win. Learning to ride out tough times meant victory.
April 06, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Frank Serratore.jpg
Men's College
Air Force head coach Frank Serratore analyzes Gophers' win over Terriers
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the power-play unit and the high-end talent the Gophers deploy
April 06, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Higgins.jpg
Men's College
Tampa Bay Sports Commission official talks about hosting Frozen Four
Jess Myers from The Rink Live asks executive director Rob Higgins about the process and benefits of hosting college hockey's showcase event
April 06, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Men's College
On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa
College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman
April 06, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Anna Behning and Mick Hatten.png
Men's College
A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
April 06, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Quinnipiac.jpg
Men's College
Quinnipiac vs. Michigan matchup is a contrast in styles, name recognition
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
April 05, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
April 05, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win
April 05, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
Men's College
Live blog: Following the Frozen Four week in Tampa
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
IMG_1909_1_81042ea6-99a7-417f-8269-ab73efa6ab03.jpg
Men's College
From the hockey insiders, a 'what to do, see, eat and experience' guide to Tampa Bay
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
April 03, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

"They were just awesome the first game" Thursday, Pecknold said of the line in the 6-2 win over Boston University. "When you look at Minnesota beyond that first line, they've got other good players. (Aaron Huglen) was really good (Thursday) and their 'D' were really good. Their goalie (Justen Close) played well. It's a tough task. We don't mind being the underdog. We came in here with nobody giving us a chance to win tonight. Nobody will give us a chance to win Saturday. We'll find a way."

The Bobcats got 29 saves from sophomore Yaniv Perets in the win against Michigan. Perets leads the nation in wins (33) and goals-against average (1.48), is tied for the lead in shutouts (10) and is second in save percentage (.932).

But fans should not look past the Quinnipiac offense. The Bobcats are third in the nation in goals (159, 4.0 per game) and the top line of freshman left wing Sam Lipkin (14 goals, 41 points), sophomore center Jacob Quillan (18, 37) and sophomore right wing Collin Graf (20, 58) has combined for 52 goals and 136 points.

"If you look at Minnesota with a bunch of draft picks and we're good on defense, but we have offensive guns, too," said Quillan, who had two goals and an assist against Michigan. "We showed it all year. Collin Graf is a 50-point scorer. We've got offense, too."

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
Quinnipiac sophomore center Jacob Quillan (16) scores on a breakaway during the first period of the Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Quillan scored the goal past Michigan goalie Erik Portillo (1) and in front of Wolverines defenseman Luke Hughes (43).
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

Michigan 1-1-0—2
Quinnipiac 2-0-3—5

First period scoring —  1. QU, Jacob Quillan 17 (Zach Metsa) 5:18; 2. UM, Seamus Casey 8 (unassisted) 6:49; 3. QU, Quillan 18 (Sam Lipkin 27, Collin Graf 37) 11:31. Penalties — UM, Ethan Edwards (holding) 3:05; QU, Michael Lombardi (tripping) 15:26.

Second period scoring —  4. UM, Adam Fantilli 30 (Luke Hughes 38, Rutger McGroarty 21) 10:15. Penalties — UM, TJ Hughes (holding) 1:29; QU, Jacob Nordqvist (tripping) 17:25.

Third period scoring — 5. QU, Sam Lipkin 14 (Collin Graf 37, Quillan 19) 1:24; 6. QU, Zach Metsa 9 (Christphe Fillion 13, Cristophe Tellier 14) 13:00; 7. QU, Ethan De Jong 19 (unassisted) 18:15 (en). Penalties — QU, Christophe Fillion (tripping) 5:52; QU, Luke Hughes (hooking) 18:15.

Goalie saves — UM, Erik Portillo 7-9-9—25 (4 GA). QU, Yaniv Perets 7-11-11—29 (2 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UM 3-6; QU 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UM 0-3 (6 shots); QU 0-3 (5 shots).

Faceoffs — UM 28-26.

Referees — Jeremy Tufts, Steven Rouillard.

Linesemen — Bill Kingdon, Kevin Briganti.

Attendance — 19,119.

