Harvard shows literally no redeeming qualities in decimating 8-1 loss to Ohio State

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — There are no good things you can say about Harvard's performance at the NCAA Bridgeport Regional semifinal in a 8-1 loss Friday to Ohio State at Total Mortgage Arena.

It seemed on paper like the two teams should have played a fairly even game, with Harvard being ranked No. 7 in the Pairwise and Ohio State standing tied for eighth. The Crimson also boasts a whopping 15 NHL drafted players on their roster, compared to four on the Buckeyes squad, so the loss on Friday afternoon seems even more nonsensical.

One thing that helped make a difference in the matchup was that Ohio State captain Gustaf Westlund made his first appearance since Oct. 14. He tallied a goal and two assists in the game on March 24 to help propel the Buckeyes to the Bridgeport regional final. The squad will play the winner of Quinnipiac and Merrimack at 3 p.m. CT Sunday.

Ohio State netted eight goals from six different skaters in the game and Montreal Canadiens prospect Jakub Dobes held the fort in goal.

Captain Cam Thiesing put the Buckeyes on the scoreboard early in the first period as he skated down low and shot from a sharp angle to put the puck up and over the shoulder of Harvard goaltender Mitchell Gibson (WSH). The Buckeyes doubled their lead before the end of the first frame as a shot from defender Cole McWard deflected off a Harvard skater and into the back of the net. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood as a good goal.

The Crimson completely fell apart in the second period. First, Westlund forced a turnover and scored on a give-and-go with teammate Jake Wise (CHI). Thiesing then scored his second of the game on the faceoff just six seconds later. Boston Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei made it 5-0 as he deflected a Stephen Halliday (OTT) shot off his skate and past Gibson in goal. Joe Dunlap scored another for Ohio State on a great breakout play alongside Lohrei and Patrick Guzzo. To end the middle frame, McWard tacked on a power play tally for good measure.

Harvard made a goaltending change to start the final 20 minutes as Mitchell Gibson (WSH) swapped out for Derek Mullahy. But the Buckeyes weren't done yet — they added an eighth goal less than two minutes into the third period from Guzzo.

Gibson then came back in during the final minutes of the game and Harvard scored their lone goal of the match on the power play with just three minutes remaining. John Farinacci (ARI) received credit for the goal as the puck bounced off his toe and into the back of the net.

Final shots on goal were 44-22 in favor of OSU.

OF NOTE: Kamil Sadlocha, the Ohio State player who was sent home for part of the season for calling Michigan State's Jagger Joshua a racial slur earlier in 2022-23, was a scratch for the regional semifinal.

OHIO STATE 8, HARVARD 1

Ohio State: 2-5-1—8

Harvard: 0-0-1—1

First period scoring — 1. OSU, Cam Thiesing (Gustaf Westlund, Jake Wise) 3:22; 2. OSU, Cole McWard (Mason Lohrei, Thiesing) 18:24

Penalties — HAR, Ryan Drkulec (tripping) 9:35

Second period scoring — 3. OSU, Westlund (Wise) 3:44; 4. OSU, Thiesing (Westlund, Wise) 3:50; 5. OSU, Lohrei (Stephen Halliday, Davis Burnside) 8:24; 6. OSU, Joe Dunlap (Patrick Guzzo, Lohrei) 15:08; 7. OSU, McWard (Wise) 16:59 (pp)

Penalties — OSU, Burnside (slashing) 5:27; HAR, Alex Laferriere (hitting from behind) 9:43; HAR, Drkulec (slashing) 16:53; HAR, Alex Gaffney (tripping) 18:00

Third period scoring — 8. OSU, Guzzo (Dunlap, Michael Gildon) 1:10; 1. HAR, John Farinacci (Sean Farrell, Ian Moore) 16:46

Penalties — OSU, Scooter Brickey (cross-checking) 7:22; OSU, Tate Singleton (boarding) 8:18; HAR, Matt Coronato (kneeing) 8:18; OSU, Dunlap (tripping) 16:07; HAR, Ryan Siedem (roughing) 19:33

Penalties-minutes — OSU, 4-8; HAR, 6-12

Power-play goals-opportunities — OSU, 1-5; HAR, 1-3

Shots on goal — OSU 17-17-6—40; HAR 3-5-14—22

Goalie Saves — OSU, Jakub Dobes 3-5-13—21 (1GA); HAR, Mitchell Gibson 15-12-0—27 (7GA); HAR, Derek Mullahy 5—5 (1GA)