Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four

FARGO — Minnesota waited eight years before returning to the Frozen Four last season.

The wait for their next appearance was much shorter.

The No. 1 seed Gophers will make their second straight, and 23rd overall, Frozen Four appearance after beating St. Cloud State 4-1 in front of 5,326 fans in an NCAA regional final at Scheels Arena.

Minnesota will play Boston University on April 6 in a national semifinal at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Logan Cooley, the third-overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft, broke through to score the winning goal on a breakaway in the second period after receiving a home run pass from Jackson LaCombe. The freshman suavely slid a shot underneath Jaxon Castor to give the Gophers a 2-1 lead 5:57 into the middle frame.

LaCombe added an insurance goal on a one-timer from the point with 8:16 left in regulation after the Huskies squeezed Minnesota through the early parts of the third period. Jaxon Nelson iced the game with a bankshot off the glass and into the empty net with 31.1 seconds left in the third.

Cooley, LaCombe and Nelson each had a goal and an assist in the game.

Bryce Brodzinski — who has two brothers, a dad and an uncle that played for St. Cloud State — netted his fourth goal of the NCAA tournament in the opening period to give Minnesota the game's first lead.

After St. Cloud State killed a penalty and Justen Close denied Micah Miller on a shorthanded breakaway, the Gophers cashed in when Brodzinski's shot off St. Cloud goalie Jaxon Castor bounced over the goalie 6:40 into the opening period.

Other than a few Husky one-timers on the power play, the Gophers controlled much of the first period. A Logan Cooley wait and drag past a St. Cloud State defender would have been a goal of the year candidate, but Castor came up clutch as the Huskies' last line of defense on the play.

Adam Ingram knotted the score for St. Cloud State with a power-play goal three minutes into the second period. The freshman blasted a wrister from the left circle past Close to tie the game at one.

The Huskies had multiple chances to tie the game in the third, the best of which came when Kyler Kupka couldn't get enough handle on the puck to fire it into an open net midway through the period.

This story will be updated.

SCSU 0-1-0—1

MINNESOTA 1-1-2—4

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MINN, Brodzinski (Nelson, Nevers), 6:40.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, SCSU, Ingram (Wylie, Cruikshank), PP, 3:07. 3, MINN, Cooley (LaCombe), 5:57.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, MINN, LaCombe (Cooley), 11:44. 5, MINN, Nelson (unasssisted), 19:29.

SHOTS: SCSU, 6-9-13—28. MINN, 14-7-9—30.

SAVES: SCSU, Castor (13-6-7—26). MINN, Close (6-8-13—27)

POWER PLAY: SCSU, 1-for-5. MINN, 0-for-3.

