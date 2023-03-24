Gophers' third-period flurry buries any chance of a Canisius upset

FARGO — Seventeen years after its infamous first-round upset loss to Holy Cross in Grand Forks, Minnesota made sure to avoid a repeat in the Peace Garden State against Canisius on Thursday.

The top-seeded Gophers answered with eight straight goals after trailing in the second period to claim a 9-2 win over the Golden Griffins in front of a sellout crowd of 5,061 fans at Scheels Arena.

Two goals on a five-minute power play — after a major penalty and game misconduct were called against Canisius' Stefano Bottini for contact to the head of the Gophers' Jackson LaCombe — early in the third period allowed Minnesota some breathing room after a tightly-contested opening 40 minutes.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Brody Lamb each scored on the five-minute advantage to give Minnesota a three-goal lead.

Four more goals before the end of the night, including a hat trick from Bryce Brodzinski after his first would-be goal was disallowed when a review showed it didn't cross the goal line, reminded the crowd — heavily partisan towards the closer to home team — of the firepower Minnesota has in its arsenal.

Minnesota's Mason Nevers controls the pack against Canisius' David Melaragni during the NCAA men's hockey Fargo regional on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. David Samson/The Forum

Minnesota trailed 2-1 after the Griffins took their first lead of the night on a beauty from Nick Bowman early in the second period. The graduate forward dizzied a Gopher defender before firing a shot off the left post and in to give Canisius the lead 3:23 into the middle stanza.

Aaron Huglen, a Roseau native who called Scheels Arena home for three seasons while with the USHL's Fargo Force, tied the game midway through the second on a slingshotted wrister past Barczewski's blocker.

A finish in front from Connor Kurth, despite a Griffin defender draped all over him, with 1:56 left in the second period punctuated a tremendous shift from the Minnesota third line, pushed the Gophers back in front with a 3-2 lead and, ultimately, was the winning goal.

In the first period, with two seconds left in their first power-play chance, the Gophers took the game's first lead when Luke Mittelstadt threw a shot from below the left circle off Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski's leg pad and into the net.

Minnesota's Brody Lamb (17) scores against Canisius during the NCAA men's hockey Fargo regional on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. David Samson/The Forum

It took only two and a half minutes for the Griffins to answer.

Seconds after Minnesota killed a penalty, Canisius' Daniel DiGrande one-timed a shot through Justen Close's five-hole to tie the game at one.

Minnesota will play two-seed St. Cloud State inside Scheels Arena Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for a spot in the Frozen Four.

1 / 4: Minnesota's Connor Kurth (10) celebrates his second period goal against Canisius with teammates Mike Koster and Rhett Pitlick during the NCAA mens hockey west regionals on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. 2 / 4: Minnesota's Jimmy Snuggerud battles Canisius' Jack Lyons for the puck during the NCAA mens hockey west regionals on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. 3 / 4: Canisius' Nick Bowman skates by his bench after scoring against Minnesota during the NCAA mens hockey west regionals on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. 4 / 4: Minnesota's Connor Kurth (10) scores a second period goal against Canisius during the NCAA mens hockey west regionals on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

CANISIUS 1-1-0—2

MINNESOTA 1-2-6—9

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MINN, Luke Mittlestadt (Koster, Brodzinski), PP, 6:08. 2, CAN, DiGrande (Decker, Bowman), 8:41.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, CAN, Bowman (Lambert), 3:23. 4, MINN, Huglen (Lamb, Pitlick), 8:15. 5, MINN, Kurth (Koster, Pitlick), 18:04.

THIRD PERIOD: 6, MINN, Snuggerud (Nelson, Cooley), PP, 1:10. 7, MINN, Lamb (Faber, Kurth), PP, 2:35. 8, MINN, Brodzinski (Cooley, Faber), 9:57. 9, MINN, Nevers (Cooley, LaCombe), PP, 12:28. 10, MINN, Brodzinski (John Mittelstadt), 12:50. 11, MINN, Brodzinski (unassisted), 19:03.

SHOTS: CAN, 6-9-5—20. MINN, 9-10-15—34.

SAVES: CAN, Barczewski (9-8-9—26). MINN, Close (5-8-5—18)

POWER PLAY: CAN, 0-for-3. MINN, 3-for-3.