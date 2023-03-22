Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches

Making just their second-ever NCAA playoff appearance, the Canisius Golden Griffins face top-ranked Minnesota with an attitude and a game designed to give their well-rested opponent fits.

Trevor_Large action vs RIT 1-4-20.jpg
Trevor Large is in his sixth season as the head coach at Canisius and guided the Griffins to 15 second half wins in the 2022-23 season, earning the second NCAA tournament appearance in program history.
Tom Wolf / Canisius Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 5:59 PM

FARGO – Don’t you dare feel any sympathy for Trevor Large and his Canisius squad heading into their NCAA matchup with top-ranked Minnesota on Thursday at Scheels Arena.

Sure, the Golden Griffins had to fly halfway around the country to face a loaded Gophers team that has been atop the national polls (and the all-important PairWise rankings) much of the season. Still, as Large prepared to coach in his first NCAA tournament game, he and his players sounded like men who relished the chance to play giant-killer.

Asked how they planned to compete against a powerful Minnesota team, Griffins goalie Jacob Barczewski had a frank response.

“We’re coming here not just to compete, we’re coming here to win,” said Barczewski, who has started 31 games this season, posting a .925 saves percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.

All Large has to do is look back at other teams from his conference, Atlantic Hockey, that have knocked off the NCAA’s top-seeded team (Air Force in 2018, AIC in 2019) or made a surprise run to the Frozen Four (RIT in 2010) and he feels less like an underdog.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I honestly struggle with the upset category, and I have to tip a cap to our conference. How many times is an Atlantic Hockey team going to have that upset at the beginning?” Large asked, rhetorically. “We know we’re going to play a No. 1 seed but you don’t have to look back too far to see when those things have happened. Our goal is going to be that next team that wears that Atlantic Hockey flag.”

That flag won’t need to be waved too highly on Thursday for the Griffs to hear cheers, their opponents predict. Even though scores of Minnesota fans will be in the building, Gophers coach Bob Motzko was quick to remind the media that neighborhood rival North Dakota is the regional host, meaning a good amount of their fans in attendance. And among programs in the State of Hockey, the Gophers are never the underdog, especially among fans of the Mavericks and Huskies, who will also be there in big numbers.

“One big difference from Loveland and Worcester – we’re the most hated team here,” Bob Motzko said, referencing the rinks where Minnesota played in the 2021 and 2022 regionals. “Let’s just get right to it. If any of the green fans show up, you know who they’re against, and the two other Minnesota teams. There’s a big difference this week. We’re the most hated team in the state.”

DSCN0364.JPG
talk during the Fargo regional media day on March 22, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Canisius had five wins at the holiday break and was sitting in eighth place in their 10-team conference, before a 15-7-1 run in the second half wins got them into the top four in Atlantic Hockey, and a pair of playoff series wins got them to the conference title game, where they blanked Holy Cross 3-0 to get to the NCAAs.

Large said that game illustrates two things the Griffins do exceedingly well: stop pucks, and protect leads.

“When we get up on a team, our guys will close you out. That’s a big recipe for success for anybody,” Large said. “They’re very attentive, they like details, they know the things we control and our guys get after it. It’s been a fun group to coach.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
DSCN0306.JPG
Men's College
Fargo regional notebook: Mavericks one period short, but seeking to play 12 more
Sights and sounds from Wednesday's practice day at Scheels Arena, where Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Canisius all seek two wins and a trip to Florida for the Frozen Four.
March 22, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
PHOTO: Scheels Arena outside
Men's College
Scheels Arena expecting capacity crowd for Fargo regional despite rumors of unused tickets
Canisius, Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State are set to take the ice Thursday for the opening round of the NCAA tournament
March 21, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
college women's ice hockey practice
Women's College
Until the bitter end, Taylor Heise's Gopher teammates came first
As she moves to the next stage of her hockey career, the former Ms. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers star took one last look back at her final game in maroon and gold.
March 21, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: The unlikely 7th national title for Wisconsin women, NCAA men's tournament preview
A look back at the NCAA women's Frozen Four; Michigan beating Minnesota for Big 10 playoff title; SCSU beating UND, Colorado College to win NCHC. Also a look ahead to NCAA men's regionals
March 21, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Downtown Fargo Theater_7.jpg
Men's College
From the hockey insiders, a 'what to do, see, eat and experience' guide to Fargo-Moorhead
When you travel for the college hockey playoffs, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live polled hockey friends and got some tips on visiting the Red River Valley.
March 20, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Faber Pregame.jpg
Men's College
Gophers headed to Minnesota-heavy Fargo regional, joins St. Cloud, Minnesota State and Canisius
Top seeded in the 16-team NCAA tournament, the Minnesota Gophers will face Canisius in their opener, needing two wins to get back to the Frozen Four, and four wins to claim a sixth national title.
March 19, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Screen Shot 2023-03-19 at 8.20.40 AM.png
Women's College
Former Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown talks pro career, future in engineering and time as a Gopher
Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.
March 19, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
IHM23-Minnesota(B1G-Championship)
BIG 10
Michigan comes back, hangs on to repeat as B1G tourney champions against Gophers
Minnesota took a third period lead on a highlight reel goal, but could not hang on, and Michigan rallied to win the conference tournament for the second consecutive year.
March 18, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Myers: Heartbreak, Taylor's version, as Heise's college career ends on her 23rd birthday
The best player in college hockey last season, and the best player in the world last summer, Minnesota Gophers star Taylor Heise suffered through a gut-wrenching end to her time in maroon and gold.
March 17, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
AJ5I5169.jpg
BIG 10
Familiarity and fireworks as Gophers, Wolverines meet again with B1G tournament title at stake
Both rosters are filled with future NHLers and many are former teammates as Minnesota tries to hang its second banner of the season with a win in the Big Ten tournament title game versus Michigan.
March 17, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Zumwinkle sisters.jpg
Women's College
Minnesota's Zumwinkle sisters chasing Frozen Four title together
Grace and Emily Zumwinkle are taking the ice at the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth, competing for the program’s eighth national title.
March 17, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
college women's ice hockey practice
WCHA
Former Bulldog Norton back at Frozen Four, but this time as a Gopher
Orono's Lizi Norton is playing in her third-straight Frozen Four this week at Amsoil Arena in Duluth after helping host UMD reach back-to-back Frozen Fours in 2021 and 2022.
March 16, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

As for the challenge Minnesota presents, and especially the Gophers’ high-scoring top line of Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, the Griffins said the key will be to play the physical brand of hockey that has gotten them this far. Minnesota is back to something as close to fully healthy as a team can be this late in a season, and perhaps the biggest difference between the two teams, at least this month, has been their workload.

Canisius will be playing its eighth game in the month of March on Thursday evening. For the Gophers, it will be their third, and their first game outside of Minneapolis since Feb. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

College men play ice hockey
After being tripped Minnesota forward Logan Cooley (92) upends Michigan State forward Miroslav Mucha (18) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We’re excited to get on the road. We’ve been home for a month,” Motzko said. “We get on the bus, leave the snow and come to snow. But it’s been a good trip for us so far.”

In 2015, Motzko brought his St. Cloud State club to Fargo for the regional, winning a wild overtime game versus Michigan Tech, then falling to the host Fighting Hawks in the final. He said he has been around the game long enough to know that his team’s No. 1 overall seeding and their opponents 16 seed mean very little once the puck drops.

“Do you know the difference between the six and the seven (seeds) was like .0017, like, OK, it doesn’t matter,” Motzko said. “It’s how you’re playing. The depth of college hockey, we’ve seen it for the last couple decades now and the last decade for sure … I’ve been a four (seed) that’s beat a one, and I’ve been a one that’s gotten beat by a four.”

Whether the Gophers win or lose, by Friday morning Motzko will have been one of those two things once again.

DSCN0332.JPG
Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber, left, responds to a question while forward Jaxon Nelson looks on during the Fargo regional media day on March 22, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN0384.JPG
Canisius head coach Trevor Large, left, forward Keaton Mastrodonato and goaltender Jacob Barczewski listen to a question during the Fargo regional media day Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN0401.JPG
Canisius goaltender Jacob Barczewski talks during the Fargo regional media day Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Minot pederson anthony.jpg
Men's College
Minot State wins third ACHA men's Division I title
Sophomore forward Josh Pederson’s goal is enough as Beavers goaltender Jake Anthony stops all 19 shots.
March 22, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
DSCN0276.JPG
Men's College
Fargo regional: SCSU, Minnesota State meet again, this time with the season on the line
Huskies will play the Mavericks for the third time this season and for the sixth time in three seasons.
March 22, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2022 Frozen Four -- Michigan vs Denver
Men's College
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Bracket
Follow the 2023 NCAA Division I men's hockey postseason with the tournament bracket and coverage from The Rink Live.
March 19, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
SCSU vs Denver_0849.jpg
Men's College
Regional previews: Defending champion Denver gets Cornell in Allentown, upstart Colgate gets Michigan
The Pioneers have some health concerns as they begin NCAA play, including the status of goalie Magnus Chrona, who left their NCHC tournament game early.
March 19, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT