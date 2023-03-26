Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Gophers' Logan Cooley redeems himself with eventual game-winner against SCSU

Following his slashing penalty, the freshman forward took a stretch pass and housed it for the eventual game-winner.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Logan Cooley fires a shot past St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson / The Forum
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 10:04 PM

FARGO — As forward Jackson LaCombe and goaltender Justen Close left the interview room inside Scheels Arena after their team dismantled St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday night, Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko used the break to inject something his players didn’t mention.

“So we had a half-hour practice yesterday and all we worked on was stretch passes up the middle,” Motzko said, drawing some laughter. “You asked them and they act like it came out of nowhere.”

But it was a stretch pass that stretched the Gophers’ season at least another two weeks. His Gophers face Boston University in Tampa on April 6. A LaCombe pass from his own right circle hit the tape of Logan Cooley at the far blue line, and the freshman scored to break a 1-1 tie and got back in good graces with his head coach.

Cooley was called for slashing when he knocked down St. Cloud State’s Jami Kranilla following a faceoff on the center ice dot at 16:46 in the second period.

“He saw me glaring at him over there,” Motzko said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For good reason. Motzko already saw three straight Gophers head to the penalty box and Cooley’s slash was the team’s fourth infraction.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Logan Cooley celebrates his second period goal against St. Cloud State'during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

“You don’t want to take any penalties like that in a tight game,” Cooley said. ”I definitely knew I needed to do something for my bad mistake that I just made. Jackson made a great pass and it was definitely good to see that go in.”

When Cooley jumped out of the box, he had a chance with linemate Matthew Knies on a give-and-go but could only muster a backhand shot that Huskies goaltender Jaxon Castor easily gloved.

Later on Cooley's shift, with St. Cloud State’s Grant Cruikshank trying to hold the zone, his shot from the left point was intercepted by LaCombe, who quickly found Cooley streaking up the ice.

MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected
The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.
March 25, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Myers: Brodzinski's late-season heater earns a Florida trip for his family -- divided loyalties and all
There have always been Gopher factions and Husky factions in the Brodzinski family. As youngest son Bryce lit up Fargo, the red and black stayed tucked away.
March 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Gophers win in Fargo.
March 25, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
2023010720-22-020540.jpg
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Keeping the Gophers sound in mind and body is a job at which Jeff Winslow excels
Hockey might be getting safer, thanks in part to better gear and smarter play, but also thanks to people like the Minnesota Gophers' trainer, who is a trusted member of the team in his 14th season.
March 24, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-10-330039.jpg
Men's College
Fargo to Tampa: Huskies, Gophers to battle for spot in Frozen Four
The teams split a nonconference series during the regular season, will meet with the season on the line on Saturday
March 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
Top-seeded Minnesota scored eight unanswered goals to punctuate a first-round win over the Golden Griffins.
March 23, 2023 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Myers: Gophers toss the pretty, embrace the gritty to get one step closer to the shiny stuff
Springtime in the northland can be a grind, especially if you want to win college hockey games. The Minnesota Gophers needed about 25 minutes to be reminded of that, and then things got simple.
March 23, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

“The play just kind of opened up there and obviously Cools has some blazing speed so he was just taking off and I just threw it up there and he made a great play to finish it up,” LaCombe said.

Cooley beat Castor with a quick shot that stayed along the ice to make it 2-1 Gophers. It was the eventual game-winner.

“He’s good up high and I knew I had to shoot it low too,” Cooley said. “It was clean ice, too, so when it’s clean ice, five-hole is a good spot to shoot. It’s a move I’ve been doing for quite a while now and its been working so I’m gonna stay with it.”

Cooley gave all the props to LaCombe for finding him up the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean he’s made that play to me like three times this year,” Cooley said. “Obviously Jackson’s such a good player and it was tough to find ice, especially against a team like St. Cloud and luckily I found some and I wasn’t going to miss that one.”

The lead proved to be insurmountable for the Huskies and killed their momentum.

“We were getting it going,” St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson said. “We just threw one on the net and usually those get you off the ice a little bit and it just landed right on their D’s tape and Cooley read it. It was a bang-bang play and led to a breakaway. It’s tough when you put one of the best players in college hockey on a breakaway.”

Both Knies (interference) and Cooley’s penalties in the second period didn’t factor on the scoresheet, but certainly Motzko made a point to bring it up to his freshman, who redeemed himself.

“He and I have talked about that,” Motzko said. “No, it wasn’t a good penalty, but I would much rather put a fire out than to start one, and boy, I love his compete level and his battle level. And next year he’s even going to take a bigger step with us, too.”

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
Boston University vs Cornell - RickWilsonPhotography
Men's College
Boston University holds off Cornell to earn Frozen Four trip
The Big Red made it interesting late with an extra attacker, but the Terriers advanced out of regionals for the first time since a national runner-up finish in 2015.
March 25, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
2022 Frozen Four - Michigan vs Denver
Men's College
Wolverines continue offensive explosion and score 11 in tournament win over Colgate
Michigan records seven-goal second period in blowout win over Raiders. Wolverines set to face Penn State for trip to Tampa
March 24, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A player wearing a navy blue and yellow jersey tackles a player from the opposing team along the boards.
Men's College
Quinnipiac breezes past Merrimack in Bridgeport Regional semifinal
The Bobcats are headed to a regional final for the second consecutive season as they pull off a strong win over the Warriors
March 24, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Gophers vs Penn State_1658.jpg
Men's College
Penn State puts up an 8-spot in Allentown in dominating win over Michigan Tech
Nittany Lions continue Big Ten scoring explosion with eight goals in dominant win over the Michigan Tech Huskies
March 24, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT