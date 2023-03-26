Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Gophers-Huskies game sets Fargo Regional attendance record

It was the most since North Dakota, the host school for the Fargo Regional, played St. Cloud State in the 2015 regional when 5,307 fans packed the south Fargo arena, which opened in 2008.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Fans arrive for the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game between Minnesota and St. Cloud on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 1:41 AM

FARGO — A Fargo Regional record crowd of 5,326 witnessed Minnesota defeat St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday, March 25, sending the Gophers to the Frozen Four.

It was the most since North Dakota, the host school for the Fargo Regional, played St. Cloud State in the 2015 regional when 5,307 fans packed the south Fargo arena, which opened in 2008.

The arena is the home of the Fargo Force of the USHL.

The St. Cloud State Minnesota-Canisius matchup on Thursday had 5,061 fans, the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.

The largest first-day record is 5,283 fans in 2015, the first year Fargo hosted.

ADVERTISEMENT

LARGEST ATTENDANCE IN FARGO REGIONALS

  • 5,326 - 2023 Regional Final (Minnesota vs. St. Cloud State)
  • 5,307 - 2015 Regional Final (North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State)
  • 5,283 - 2015 Regional Semifinals (North Dakota vs. Quinnipiac, St. Cloud State vs. Michigan Tech)
  • 5,277 - 2017 Regional Final (Minnesota Duluth vs. Boston University)
  • 5,219 - 2017 Regional Semifinals (North Dakota vs. Boston University, Minnesota Duluth vs. Ohio State)
MORE FARGO REGIONAL COVERAGE:
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Gophers win in Fargo.
March 25, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers' Logan Cooley redeems himself with eventual game-winner against SCSU
Following his slashing penalty, the freshman forward took a stretch pass and housed it for the eventual game-winner.
March 25, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Myers: Brodzinski's late-season heater earns a Florida trip for his family -- divided loyalties and all
There have always been Gopher factions and Husky factions in the Brodzinski family. As youngest son Bryce lit up Fargo, the red and black stayed tucked away.
March 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected
The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.
March 25, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
Top-seeded Minnesota scored eight unanswered goals to punctuate a first-round win over the Golden Griffins.
March 23, 2023 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Myers: Gophers toss the pretty, embrace the gritty to get one step closer to the shiny stuff
Springtime in the northland can be a grind, especially if you want to win college hockey games. The Minnesota Gophers needed about 25 minutes to be reminded of that, and then things got simple.
March 23, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
Men's College
Castor's 34 saves give SCSU program 1st NCAA tournament shutout, Huskies advance to regional championship
Huskies get goals from Miettinen, Peart, Okabe, Cruikshank, kill three power plays to advance.
March 23, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
Boston University vs Cornell - RickWilsonPhotography
Men's College
Boston University holds off Cornell to earn Frozen Four trip
The Big Red made it interesting late with an extra attacker, but the Terriers advanced out of regionals for the first time since a national runner-up finish in 2015.
March 25, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
2023010720-22-020540.jpg
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2022 Frozen Four - Michigan vs Denver
Men's College
Wolverines continue offensive explosion and score 11 in tournament win over Colgate
Michigan records seven-goal second period in blowout win over Raiders. Wolverines set to face Penn State for trip to Tampa
March 24, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A player wearing a navy blue and yellow jersey tackles a player from the opposing team along the boards.
Men's College
Quinnipiac breezes past Merrimack in Bridgeport Regional semifinal
The Bobcats are headed to a regional final for the second consecutive season as they pull off a strong win over the Warriors
March 24, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT