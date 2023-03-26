Gophers-Huskies game sets Fargo Regional attendance record

FARGO — A Fargo Regional record crowd of 5,326 witnessed Minnesota defeat St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday, March 25, sending the Gophers to the Frozen Four.

It was the most since North Dakota, the host school for the Fargo Regional, played St. Cloud State in the 2015 regional when 5,307 fans packed the south Fargo arena, which opened in 2008.

The arena is the home of the Fargo Force of the USHL.

The St. Cloud State Minnesota-Canisius matchup on Thursday had 5,061 fans, the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.

The largest first-day record is 5,283 fans in 2015, the first year Fargo hosted.

LARGEST ATTENDANCE IN FARGO REGIONALS

