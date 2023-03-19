Gophers headed to Fargo regional, will take on Canisius on Thursday

After winning the Big Ten title and holding the top spot in the national polls and the PairWise for much of the season, the Minnesota Gophers still have to leave the state in order to find a way back to the Frozen Four.

But only by about a mile or so.

As the no. 1 overall seed, the Gophers are headed to Scheels Arena in Fargo where they will face Canisius, the winners of the Atlantic Hockey tournament, and the No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament.

They will open the Fargo regional at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. A win there and the Gophers will advance to face a familiar foe, with St. Cloud State facing Minnesota State Mankato in the opening game on Thursday.

It will be the Gophers’ first game at Scheels Arena, but not their first regional in the Flickertail State. They were in Grand Forks in 2006 for the legendary upset loss to Holy Cross.

Minnesota brings a 26-9-1 record into the NCAA tournament, seeking a return to the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year. Last season they were sent out east to Worcester, Mass., where they rallied to beat UMass in overtime, then shut out Western Michigan to advance to the Boston Frozen Four.

The Golden Griffins come to Fargo with a 20-18-3 record, having beaten Holy Cross to win the Atlantic Hockey tournament after a fourth place finish in the regular season.

Minnesota split home-and-home series with both the Mavericks and the Huskies earlier in the season.

