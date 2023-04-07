Sponsored By
Men's College

Gopher Radio Network's Mike Grimm on the team: 'This group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal'

Grimm also shares the best place for Gophers fans to take in a road football game

Grimm.jpg
Mike Grimm of the Gopher Radio Network, left, and The Rink Live's Jess Myers discuss the hockey team in Tampa, Fla.
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 4:42 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Grimm says there's a hunger in the Gophers' fan base for a national championship.

Grimm, of the Gopher Radio Network, tells The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the state of Gopher hockey and other sports at the U. He says there's a genuine increased interest in the hockey team and that is showing down in Tampa.

"You know, because I'm not technically a great hockey mind in terms of what's going on in the ice, I am though a good observer," Grimm says. "And I think I'm pretty intuitive about human nature. And this group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal."

Grimm also shares what's the best road trip for Gophers football fans. Take a listen.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
