Gopher Radio Network's Mike Grimm on the team: 'This group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal'

TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Grimm says there's a hunger in the Gophers' fan base for a national championship.

Grimm, of the Gopher Radio Network, tells The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the state of Gopher hockey and other sports at the U. He says there's a genuine increased interest in the hockey team and that is showing down in Tampa.

"You know, because I'm not technically a great hockey mind in terms of what's going on in the ice, I am though a good observer," Grimm says. "And I think I'm pretty intuitive about human nature. And this group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal."

Grimm also shares what's the best road trip for Gophers football fans. Take a listen.