Gopher Radio Network's Mike Grimm on the team: 'This group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal'
Grimm also shares the best place for Gophers fans to take in a road football game
TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Grimm says there's a hunger in the Gophers' fan base for a national championship.
Grimm, of the Gopher Radio Network, tells The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the state of Gopher hockey and other sports at the U. He says there's a genuine increased interest in the hockey team and that is showing down in Tampa.
"You know, because I'm not technically a great hockey mind in terms of what's going on in the ice, I am though a good observer," Grimm says. "And I think I'm pretty intuitive about human nature. And this group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal."
Grimm also shares what's the best road trip for Gophers football fans. Take a listen.
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
Breaking News
The freshman forward from Ontario led the nation in scoring for a Wolverines team that made a Frozen Four run after a season of off-ice turmoil.
Quinnipiac's unique defense and 'Big 10 killer' game to collide with Minnesota's style in title game
Bobcats say that national championship game, opponent will not change how they play. Gophers want to get off to another fast start
Reunited with Bob Motzko last summer, Miller is the prep man for every game. Also, a good sports week in Connecticut, a win of sorts for Michigan, and one more title shot for the Brodzinskis.
ADVERTISEMENT