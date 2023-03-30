Frozen Four Preview
Brad and Jayson break down the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four.
Brad and Jayson break down the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, and Brad provides his X factor player for each team. They also look back at Regional weekend, react to the announcement of the “Hobey Hat Trick” finalists, discuss upcoming NHL debuts, and more.
Two from Minnesota and one from Michigan are the trio remaining in contention for college hockey's top individual honor, which will be handed out April 7 in Tampa.
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Goaltenders steal the show in Allentown and Mackie Samoskevich delivers OT winner as Michigan punches ticket to Tampa
Even though the Buckeyes outshot the Bobcats 35-17, they could only score a single goal on Richter award finalist Yaniv Perets.
