Frozen Four Preview

Brad and Jayson break down the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, and Brad provides his X factor player for each team. They also look back at Regional weekend, react to the announcement of the “Hobey Hat Trick” finalists, discuss upcoming NHL debuts, and more.

