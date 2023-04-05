Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip

TAMPA, Fla. — When the Gophers headed north in late December for an exhibition game with Bemidji State, they took the long way, stopping in Eveleth, Minn., which is home to one of the Minnesota program’s true legends.

John Mayasich last wore a Gophers jersey nearly 70 years ago, but still holds the mark as the Minnesota program’s all-time leading scorer, having posted 144 goals and 154 points during his 111 games in maroon and gold.

Mayasich, who will turn 90 in May, met the Gophers at the Hippodrome , Eveleth’s legendary rink that December day, encouraging them to keep winning, and making their coach a promise.

“He said, ‘If you go to Tampa, I’m coming with,’” Bob Motzko recalled. Shortly after the Gophers beat St. Cloud State and clinched a Frozen Four trip, they learned it wasn’t just talk. “His son reached out and said, ‘Where does he need to be, he’s coming.’ He’s so excited.”

John Mayasich, the Minnesota Gophers all-time leading scorer, boarded the team charter to Tampa, Fla., bound for the Frozen Four on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Contributed / Gopher Sports

Mayasich came on the team charter to Tampa on Wednesday, carrying his team-issued gear bag from the 1950s, when he was a member of two Frozen Four teams with the Gophers. Under coach John Mariucci, the Gophers were national runners-up in 1953 and 1954, falling to Michigan and RPI in the title games. Mayasich told the team that the Tampa trip is his first Frozen Four since that 1954 tournament, played at the since-demolished Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was obviously really special seeing him come on the trip with us, knowing everything he’s done and contributed to the program,” said Gophers freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley.

Minnesota players Jimmy Snuggerud, left, Bryce Brodzinski and Jaxon Nelson practice on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

Mucho music in the locker rooms

The Gophers and Terriers both play their games in big cities – Minneapolis and Boston, respectively – but players from both teams seem to like the sounds of music generally associated with rural life.

Players from Boston University and Minnesota both admitted that country music is often the soundtrack heard in their locker rooms, depending on which player has control of the streaming service.

MORE 2023 FROZEN FOUR COVERAGE:







Moztko said that Matthew Knies brings a kind of “bully” attitude to the ice, and Gophers players said the sophomore team leader is also usually in charge of the playlist, which features lots of country after practice. Knies said “Springsteen” by Eric Church is his personal favorite, and there is a fair amount of Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs mixed in as well.

In the Terriers room, senior defenseman Domenick Fensore said that country rules the airwaves after practice, but they play more beat-heavy tunes to get ready for games.

“I’m more of a country guy with chill vibes, and Jay (O’Brien) takes the pregame with hip-hop,” he said.

Minnesota Gophers goaltender Justen Close (1) faces down a point blank shot from Michigan forward Gavin Brindley (4) during the overtime period of their game at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Gophers beat Michigan, 4-3 in overtime. John Autey / Pioneer Press

ADVERTISEMENT

Warm-weather homecoming for Wolverines' Brindley

To show how much the once-regional sport of college hockey has changed, the Wednesday press conferences featured comments from Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson, who is from southern California, and Michigan freshman Gavin Brindley, who is from Florida’s Gulf Coast and is back home for the Frozen Four.

Brindley recalled playing every sport as a kid growing up in Florida, but admitted he relished “walking to the rink in shorts and flip-flops every day.”

“We never had to deal with the snow or bad weather or snow days or anything like that,” he said.

Gophers star Matthew Knies is from Arizona and has joked that he got a new item of warm-weather clothing shipped in from his mother each week during his freshman year. Not so for Brindley, who has taken to denial to get through winters in Michigan.

“I keep the same five pairs of shorts and the same five shirts and they’re all with me this weekend,” Brindley said. “We don’t get good weather too often but when it’s nice in Ann Arbor, it’s really nice.”

Boston University

Nickname: Terriers.

Coach: Jay Pandolfo (1st season).

Record: 29-10-0.

Streak: Won 9 straight.

Frozen Four appearances: 23 (5 NCAA titles, 6 runner-up).

Top scorers: Freshman defenseman Lane Hutson (15 goals, 33 assists, 48 points), Sr. F Matt Brown (16-30-46), Fr. F Jeremy Wilmer (9-23-32), Fr. F Ryan Greene (9-22-31), Sr. F Wilmer Skoog (16-15-31), Sr. F Jay O'Brien (7-24-31).

Goaltending: Jr. Drew Commesso (24-7, 2.41 goals-against average, .914 save percentage, 2 shutouts), Jr. Vinny Duplessis (5-3, 2.48, .903, 1).

Power play (national rank): 19.8% (tied for 29th).

Penalty kill: 81.1% (31st).

Offense (goals-per-game): 3.9 (tied for 3rd).

Defense: 2.6 (tied for 16th).

NHL Draft picks: Sr. D Case McCarthy (New Jersey Devils), So. D Ty Gallagher (Boston Bruins), Jr. D Cade Webber (Carolina Hurricanes), Fr. F Ryan Greene (Chicago Blackhawks), Jr. F Luke Tuch (Montreal Canadiens), Jr. F Dylan Peterson (St. Louis Blues), Sr. F Jay O'Brien (Philadelphia Flyers), Fr. D Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), Fr. F Devin Kaplan (Philadelphia Flyers), Sr. D Domenick Fensore (Carolina Hurricanes), Sr. F Ethan Phillips (Detroit Red Wings), Jr. G Drew Commesso (Chicago Blackhawks).

ADVERTISEMENT

University of Minnesota

Nickname: Golden Gophers.

Coach: Bob Motzko (5th season at Minnesota, 112-63-12, 18th overall, 388-251-61).

Record: 28-9-1.

Streak: Won 2.

Frozen Four appearances: 23 (5 NCAA titles, 7 runner-up).

Top scorers: Fr. F Logan Cooley (20-37-57), Fr. F Jimmy Snuggerud (21-29-50), So. F Matthew Knies (21-20-41), Sr. D Jackson LaCombe (9-26-35), Sr. F Bryce Brodzinski (19-11-30).

Goaltending: Sr. Justen Close (25-9-1, 1.99, .928, 6), So. Owen Bartoszkiewicz (3-0-0, 3.72, .883, 0).

Power play (national rank): 26.2% (4th).

Penalty kill: 83.7% (tied for 12th).

Offense (goals-per-game): 4.2 (tied for 1st).

Defense: 2.2 (tied for 4th).

NHL Draft picks: Sr. D Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks), Jr. D Mike Koster (Toronto Maple Leafs), Fr. D Cal Thomas (Arizona Coyotes), So. F Aaron Huglen (Buffalo Sabres), Fr. F Connor Kurth (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jr. D Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild), Fr. F Brody Lamb (New York Rangers), Sr. F Bryce Brodzinski (Philadelphia Flyers), Sr. D Ryan Johnson (Buffalo Sabres), Fr. F Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals), So. F Rhett Pitlick (Montreal Canadiens), Fr. F Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues), So. F Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs), Fr. F Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes).

University of Michigan

Nickname: Wolverines.

Coach: Brandon Naurato (1st season).

Record: 26-11-3.

Streak: Won 6.

Frozen Four appearances: 27 (9 NCAA titles, 3 runner-up).

Top scorers: Fr. F Adam Fantilli (29-35-64), So. D Luke Hughes (10-37-47), So. F Mackie Samoskevich (20-23-43), Fr. F Rutger McGroarty (18-20-38), Fr. F Gavin Brindley (12-26-38).

ADVERTISEMENT

Goaltending: Jr. Erik Portillo (25-10-2, 2.97, .909, 0), Jr. Noah West (1-1-1, 2.92, .920, 0).

Power play (national rank): 23.8% (11th).

Penalty kill: 77.3% (tied for 50th).

Offense (goals-per-game): 4.2 (tied for 1st).

Defense: 3.1 (tied for 42nd).

NHL Draft picks: Jr. G Erik Portillo (Buffalo Sabres), Fr. F Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg Jets), So. F Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers), Jr. D Jacob Truscott (Vancouver Canucks), Fr. F Jackson Hallum (Vegas Golden Knights), So. F Dylan Duke (Tampa Bay Lightning), Fr. D Seamus Casey (New Jersey Devils), So. D Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils), So. D Ethan Edwards (New Jersey Devils), Fr. F Frank Nazar III (Chicago Blackhawks), Sr. F Eric Ciccolini (New York Rangers).

Quinnipiac University

Nickname: Bobcats.

Coach: Rand Pecknold (29th season, 613-336-103).

ADVERTISEMENT

Record: 32-4-3.

Streak: Won 2.

Frozen Four appearances: 3 (runner-up in 2013, 2016).

Top scorers: So. F Colin Graf (20-36-56), Gr. F Ethan de Jong (18-21-39), Fr. F Sam Lipkin (13-26-39), So. F Jacob Quillan (16-18-34), Gr. D Zach Metsa (8-25-33).

Goaltending: So. Yaniv Perets (32-4-3, 1.46, .932, 10), Fr. Chase Clark (0-0-0, 3.06, .840, 0).

Power play (national rank): 22.8% (15th).

Penalty kill: 86.1% (5th).

Offense (goals-per-game): 3.9 (tied for 3rd).

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense: 1.5 (1st).

NHL Draft picks: Sr. F Skyler Brind'Amour (Edmonton Oilers), Fr. G Chase Clark (Washington Capitals).

This story has been updated to correct the number of games John Mayasich played in for the Gophers.