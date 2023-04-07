Sponsored By
Men's College

Frozen Four notebook: Gophers assistant Steve Miller hard at work breaking down the Bobcats

Reunited with Bob Motzko last summer, Miller is the prep man for every game. Also, a good sports week in Connecticut, a win of sorts for Michigan, and one more title shot for the Brodzinskis.

2023010816-10-071164.jpg
University of Minnesota associate head coach Steve Miller looks on during a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:23 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Minnesota Gophers are enjoying the Florida sunshine —and the winning — at the Frozen Four, don’t look for assistant coach Steve Miller by the pool or on the beach or even in the team’s hotel lobby. The first-year man who is known as an expert in reviewing video and breaking down what is needed to beat any opponent, and as such, in advance of the NCAA title game meeting with Quinnipiac, Miller spent Thursday night and Friday sequestered at an undisclosed location somewhere in Tampa Bay.

“He came over this morning and just said, ‘I’m outta here.’ He gets his own room, he doesn’t stay with his family, he is a machine, and you let him go,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said. “He’s a computer and he’s working his tail off.”

Prepping a team to play in — and win — the national championship game is nothing new for Miller, who will be seeking his fourth Division I crown with three different teams on Saturday. He was a key part of George Gwozdecky’s staff for Denver’s title runs in 2004 and 2005, and was Nate Leaman’s assistant when Providence won the title in 2015. Now he gets his chance with Motzko, with whom he has been acquainted for 30 years. The two men were young assistant coaches at Miami (Ohio) in the early 1990s and worked together on the Team USA staff for the World Juniors on more than one occasion.

When former Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin left the program in 2022 to become the first head coach at Augustana, Miller was the obvious choice to join the Minnesota staff from Ohio State, where he had helped the Buckeyes win their first Big Ten title in 2019 under Steve Rohlik.

“Steve and I are reunited after a lot of years apart from each other. He’s as good as they come in the business,” Motzko said. “He’s also a good luck charm.”

After Miller’s work mining video of the Bobcats, the plan was to sit down with the Gophers on Friday afternoon to show the intricacies of the 1-1-3 scheme Quinnipiac has used for years, and offer solutions on how to solve the trapping, clogging system Minnesota will face on Saturday.

“We were joking around that he might not have slept last night,” Gophers defenseman Mike Koster said of Miller’s tireless work prepping the Gophers all season. “He’s the best at that and he works so unbelievably hard to have us prepared. We have no doubt he will have us ready.”

Michigan.jpg
From left, University of Michigan men's hockey coach Brandon Naurato, freshman forward Gavin Brindley and sophomore forward Dylan Duke answer questions on April 5, 2023, at the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Wolverines chalk 2022-23 up as a win

Thrust into the spotlight as the interim head coach of one of college hockey’s legendary programs with less than two months to prepare for their first game, Michigan’s Brandon Naurato could have been forgiven if the Wolverines were just OK this season.

With the unrest and uncertainty stemming from the dismissal of former coach Mel Pearson in early August, the influx of several freshmen in critical roles and the illness that tore through the team in November and had one player – Steven Holtz – literally fighting for his life in a Michigan hospital for a time, there were plenty of reasons that the Wolverines might have chalked this season up as a lesson, and vowed to do better in 2023-24.

After their 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday, Naurato said his debut was a win, no matter what the scoreboard said.

“We may not win the national championship, but what’s it about,” Naurato said in the postgame press conference. “Is it about trophies or what we did? So I’d rather have what we did than winning a national championship with a bunch of individuals or any other analogy that I can get. I’m really proud of these guys.”

Holtz, who returned to the roster later in the season and played a regular role in the team’s second straight trip to college hockey’s biggest show, hadn’t yet processed the end of this season when he spoke in the quiet Wolverines locker room after the loss.

“This has been such a tight-knit group just because of everything we’ve been through throughout the year – sicknesses, guys in the hospital, a new coaching staff, uncertainty and so many things throughout the year,” he said. “We’ve kind of bonded by having those ups and downs regardless of who it was. It’s just such a tight group that this just hurts even more.”

In addition to the Frozen Four trip, Michigan won the Big Ten tournament in March, for the second year in a row. Before the Wolverines got to Florida, Naurato’s interim tag was removed and he is expected to get a five-year contract to be the coach at his alma mater for the long haul.

Quinnipiac.jpg
Quinnipiac University head coach Rand Pecknold (far left), senior defenseman Jayden Lee, graduate student forward Michael Lombardi and graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa answer questions on April 5, 2023, at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live

Nutmeg and the natty in Connecticut

The biggest thing most folks know about sports in the Nutmeg State – Connecticut’s unfortunate nickname – is that it is supposedly evenly split between Yankees and Red Sox fandom. With the UConn men’s basketball team winning the national title on Monday, and Quinnipiac playing for the men’s hockey national title on Saturday, it has a chance to be a historic week for college sports in southern New England.

Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold made it clear that he was best about what was good for his program first, and the state second, when asked about Connecticut’s big sports week.

“I think it’s great for Quinnipiac University and our fanbase, for Bobcat Nation. I think it’s great for the state of Connecticut,” he said. “In the end, we’re trying to win it for Quinnipiac and our brothers.”

The Bobcats play in a yearly tournament with the state’s three other Division I programs – Yale, Sacred Heart and UConn – and beat UConn in this season’s title game.

“I think that’s a good way to promote hockey in our state,” he said. The Bobcats’ first trip to the NCAA title game, a decade ago in Pittsburgh, was an All-Nutmeg final with Yale beating Quinnipiac to claim the Elis’ first national crown.

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Minnesota's Bryce Brodzinski (22) goes up against Boston University's Lane Hutson (20) during their Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

Brodzinski’s band of brothers

While Bryce Brodzinski chases a national title in Tampa this weekend, his brother Easton is in northeast Florida skating for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL and his brother Michael is in central Florida skating for the Orlando Solar Bears in the same league.

Their father Mike has made it clear that his loyalties lie primarily with St. Cloud State, where Mike, Easton and oldest brother Jonny all played. But Bryce joked that the family is all maroon and gold heading into Saturday’s title game.

Easton was injured in 2021 when his Huskies played in the national title game.

After the Gophers beat St. Cloud State in the Fargo Regional final, Mike said he always thought Jonny or Easton would win a national title with the Huskies, but now it is Bryce’s turn.

“I don’t know if my dad actually thought they were going to win, I just think my dad wanted a St. Cloud Husky to win because he’s such a fan, but I think he knows deep down in his heart that the Gophers are the way,” Bryce said, getting a good laugh from the audience. “All of my brothers are not St. Cloud or Gopher fans, they’re fans of the game and they’re fans of the family.”

And finally ...

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
