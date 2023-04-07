Frank Serratore is not surprised Quinnipiac is playing for national title
Air Force head coach credits the Bobcats' structure and goaltender Yaniv Perets for the victory
TAMPA, Fla. — Frank Serratore says Quinnipiac rarely beats themselves and will give the Minnesota Gophers a challenge in the national title game on Saturday night.
In his analysis with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten, the Air Force head coach explains why the Bobcats came out on top after Thursday night's 5-2 win over Michigan and said it was no surprise that the best team — not the most talented — wins in the NCAA tournament.
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
A third-period outburst sends the Bobcats to their third national title game trip in the past decade, where they will seek their first title on Saturday.
Much like thunder and lightning that rolls in from the Gulf of Mexico, momentum came in noisy waves in the Gophers' Florida Frozen Four-opening win. Learning to ride out tough times meant victory.
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win
