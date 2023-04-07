Frank Serratore is not surprised Quinnipiac is playing for national title

TAMPA, Fla. — Frank Serratore says Quinnipiac rarely beats themselves and will give the Minnesota Gophers a challenge in the national title game on Saturday night.

In his analysis with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten, the Air Force head coach explains why the Bobcats came out on top after Thursday night's 5-2 win over Michigan and said it was no surprise that the best team — not the most talented — wins in the NCAA tournament.