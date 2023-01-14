Yale victorious against RPI

Yale defeated RPI 4-1 on Friday.

The hosting Bulldogs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Connor Sullivan . Briggs Gammill and Bayard Hall assisted.

The Engineers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when James McIsaac netted one, assisted by Kyle Hallbauer and Sutter Muzzatti .

Bulldogs' Brandon Tabakin tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Briggs Gammill and Niklas Allain assisted.

Reilly Connors increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ian Carpentier .

Quinton Ong increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Michael Young and Cole Donhauser .

On Saturday, the Bulldogs faces Union at 6 p.m. CST and the Engineers takes on Brown on the road at 6 p.m. CST.