Yale victorious against Army

Yale defeated Army 5-1 on Monday.

The Bulldogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cole Donhauser . William Dineen and Dylan Herzog assisted.

The Bulldogs' David Chen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Connor Sullivan .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Cole Donhauser found the back of the net yet again, assisted by William Dineen and Brandon Tabakin .

Halfway through, Ricky Lyle scored a goal, assisted by Thomas Farrell and Max Itagaki, making the score 3-1.

Bayard Hall increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Cole Donhauser and Ian Carpentier .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Cole Donhauser.

Next up:

The Bulldogs travels to Merrimack on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Black Knights will face Sacred Heart on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.