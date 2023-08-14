Yale takes its game overseas to play two teams in Europe

The Yale men’s hockey team last played abroad in 2018, playing in Ireland with three other NCAA teams. This year, they’re flying solo, making a trek through Germany, Slovenia and Austria while playing two games against European competition.

On Monday, the Bulldogs take on HK Slovenske železnice Olimpija in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Yale head coach Keith Allain said he visited Ljubljana years ago with the U.S. national team while preparing for the Men’s World Championship in Riga, Latvia. After spending a few days in Slovenia, he and his coaching staff thought it would be a good idea to bring the Bulldogs there.

“This year, due to traveling in Europe, we got together with the team earlier,” Allain said in a statement. “We usually start in September, since our competition doesn't start until November. Everyone on the team is looking forward to the exciting challenge of playing against a team that plays a different style of hockey.”

The trip is part of a 10-day overseas excursion for the Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are so excited for the opportunity to come together as a team before the usual start to the season," Yale senior captain Reilly Connors said in a statement on the school’s website. "This trip will be an unbelievable opportunity to get closer as a team and welcome the first years to our program. You don't get the chance to travel the world with 27 of your best friends too often, so having the privilege to do so will be a great life experience for all of us."

The game will be played at Tivoli Hall, a 7,000-seat arena in Ljubljana. HK Slovenske železnice Olimpija plays in the International Central European Hockey League (ICE) and has won three Slovenian League Championships, most recently in 2023. It also has two Alps Hockey League titles to its credit since the team’s inception in 2004.

The Bulldogs finished 8-20-4 last season, including a 6-14-2 mark in the ECAC.

READ MORE ON THE RINK LIVE





“It will be interesting to play against the Yale team because we don't know much about them and it will be fun to see what the level of college hockey is,” said HK Slovenske železnice Olimpija head coach Upi Karhula in a statement.

“In terms of our preparation, I hope we can see some of the things we've been practicing in the game. Above all, as a team, we will show this good positive energy that we had in the first two weeks on and off the ice.”

Yale will then face EC iDM Wärmepumpen VSV on Thursday in Villach, Austria. The Adlers are also members of the ICE league.

Allain, a three-time assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic team, previously brought the Bulldogs to the Friendship Four in Ireland in 2018 with UConn, Union and Boston University in the four-team mix.

📍 Ljubljana, Slovenia



Night one with the guys, family and support staff. Super excited to kick off the rest of the trip #ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/OmkaBxB3Ur — Yale Men's Hockey (@YaleMHockey) August 12, 2023