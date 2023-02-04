Yale ends four-loss run

The game between Yale and the Clarkson Golden Knights finished 4-0 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Yale after four straight defeats.

The Bulldogs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Reilly Connors . Michael Young assisted.

Ian Carpentier scored halfway through the second period, assisted by William Dineen and Brandon Tabakin .

Niklas Allain increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third period, assisted by Connor Sullivan and David Chen .

The Bulldogs made it 4-0 when Kalen Szeto beat the goalie, assisted by Teddy Wooding late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Bulldogs will face St. Lawrence at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Golden Knights host Brown at 6 p.m. CST.