Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

Union wins at home against Princeton

Union won the home game against Princeton 3-1 on Saturday.

img_500260570_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:52 PM

Union won the home game against Princeton 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Dutchmen started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Josh Nixon scoring in the first minute, assisted by John Prokop and Caden Villegas .

Chris Theodore scored early into the second period, assisted by Mason Snell and Owen Farris .

Liam Robertson then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Cal Mell and John Prokop assisted.

Mike Kennedy narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ian Murphy and Brendan Gorman .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald