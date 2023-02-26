Union wins at home against Princeton

Union won the home game against Princeton 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Dutchmen started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Josh Nixon scoring in the first minute, assisted by John Prokop and Caden Villegas .

Chris Theodore scored early into the second period, assisted by Mason Snell and Owen Farris .

Liam Robertson then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Cal Mell and John Prokop assisted.

Mike Kennedy narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ian Murphy and Brendan Gorman .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.