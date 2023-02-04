Union wins 3-1 on the road against Colgate

Union won on the road on Friday, handing Colgate a defeat 3-1.

The Dutchmen took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Liam Robertson . Tyler Watkins assisted.

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Nick Young beat the goalie, assisted by Owen Farris .

Colton Young narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third, assisted by Alex Young and Simon Labelle .

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.05 remaining of the third after a goal from Ben Tupker , assisted by Caden Villegas .

Next up:

On Saturday, the Raiders faces RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Dutchmen takes on Cornell on the road at 6 p.m. CST.