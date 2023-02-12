Union wins 3-1 at home against Brown

Union won at home on Saturday, handing Brown a defeat 3-1.

The Dutchmen took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Liam Robertson . Mason Snell and Chris Theodore assisted.

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Caden Villegas found the back of the net, assisted by Josh Nixon and John Prokop .

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 01.08 remaining of the third period after a goal from Brett Bliss , assisted by Bradley Cocca and James Crossman .

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 3-1 with 36 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Farris .

The Dutchmen were whistled for four penalties, while the Bears received three penalties.

Next up:

The Dutchmen is set to face Harvard at 6 p.m. CST, while the Bears faces Princeton at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place Friday.