Union victorious against Yale

Union defeated Yale 3-1 on Friday.

The Dutchmen took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cal Mell . Tyler Watkins and John Prokop assisted.

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Nate Hanley scored, assisted by Cullen Ferguson and Nick Young .

Cole Donhauser narrowed the gap to 2-1 nine minutes later, assisted by William Dineen and Kalen Szeto .

Josh Nixon increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Nate Hanley and Ben Tupker .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Dutchmen will host the Bears at 3 p.m. CST and the Bulldogs will play against the Engineers at 6 p.m. CST.