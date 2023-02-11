Sponsored By
Men's College | ECAC - Men's

Union victorious against Yale

Union defeated Yale 3-1 on Friday.

February 10, 2023 08:47 PM
The Dutchmen took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cal Mell . Tyler Watkins and John Prokop assisted.

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Nate Hanley scored, assisted by Cullen Ferguson and Nick Young .

Cole Donhauser narrowed the gap to 2-1 nine minutes later, assisted by William Dineen and Kalen Szeto .

Josh Nixon increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Nate Hanley and Ben Tupker .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Dutchmen will host the Bears at 3 p.m. CST and the Bulldogs will play against the Engineers at 6 p.m. CST.