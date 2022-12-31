Union gets the better of New Hampshire

Union got away with a win on Saturday in its home game against New Hampshire. The game finished 3-2.

The Dutchmen started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with John Prokop scoring in the first period, assisted by Matt Allen .

The Dutchmen's Liam Robertson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Nick Young and Mason Snell .

The Dutchmen's Mason Snell increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Nick Young and Ethan Benz .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Dutchmen led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Dutchmen hosting Cornell at 6 p.m. CST, and the Wildcats visiting Providence at 6 p.m. CST.