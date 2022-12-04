SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Union digs deep in the third to win against Northeastern Huskies

Union and the visiting Northeastern Huskies were tied going into the third, but Union pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

500189764_3b30dbc8650faba7a18f367070b45ee9.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 03, 2022 10:22 PM
Union's Chris Theodore scored the game-winning goal.

Next up:

The Dutchmen plays Princeton away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Sacred Heart at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.