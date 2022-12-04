Union digs deep in the third to win against Northeastern Huskies
Union and the visiting Northeastern Huskies were tied going into the third, but Union pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.
Union's Chris Theodore scored the game-winning goal.
Next up:
The Dutchmen plays Princeton away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Sacred Heart at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.