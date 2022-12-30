Union digs deep in the third to win against New Hampshire

Union and visiting New Hampshire were tied going into the third, but Union pulled away for a 4-3 victory in game action.

Union's John Prokop scored the game-winning goal.

The Dutchmen took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Owen Farris . Josh Nixon and Cal Mell assisted.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

John Prokop took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Cal Mell and Tyler Watkins .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.