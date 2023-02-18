Trailing in third period – RPI wins nevertheless

The home team Dartmouth Big Green held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. RPI, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-1.

The Big Green took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Braiden Dorfman . Cooper Flinton and Ian Pierce assisted.

The Engineers tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Ryan Mahshie netted one, assisted by Austin Heidemann and TJ Walsh .

Austin Heidemann took the lead late into the third, assisted by Sutter Muzzatti and Jack Brackett .

The Engineers increased the lead to 3-1 with 41 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Henri Schreifels , assisted by Austin Heidemann and Jakob Lee .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Big Green hosting Union at 6 p.m. CST, and the Engineers hosting Harvard at 6 p.m. CST.