Tough game for St. Lawrence ends in victory against Clarkson Golden Knights

There was a turnaround in the game between St. Lawrence and the Clarkson Golden Knights. The road-team Clarkson held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but St. Lawrence turned the game around and ended up winning the game 4-2.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Ayrton Martino scored, assisted by Mathieu Gosselin and Ryan Taylor .

Greg Lapointe scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jan Lasak and Philippe Chapleau .

Greg Lapointe tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Reilly Moran and Ty Naaykens .

The Saints took the lead with 02.00 remaining of the third after a goal from Tim Makowski , assisted by Jan Lasak and Aleksi Peltonen .

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cameron Buhl , assisted by Tyler Cristall .

The win over the Golden Knights means that the Saints has four home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.