Tough game ends in victory for RPI against Colgate

The game between RPI and Colgate was unpredictable. Road team Colgate held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but RPI turned the course around and finally won with 5-3.

The Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alex DiPaolo . Matt Verboon and Nic Belpedio assisted.

The Engineers' Max Smolinski tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Austin Heidemann and Kyle Hallbauer .

Ethan Manderville scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Alex Young and Nick Anderson .

The Engineers tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Jakob Lee netted one, assisted by Altti Nykanen and Nick Strom .

Austin Heidemann took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Brendan Budy and Jakob Lee.

Austin Heidemann increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Brendan Budy and Jakob Lee.

Anthony Stark narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan McGuire .

The Engineers increased the lead to 5-3 with 52 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jakob Lee, assisted by Mason Klee .

Next up:

On Saturday, the Engineers will host the Big Red at 6 p.m. CST and the Raiders will play against the Dutchmen at 3 p.m. CST.