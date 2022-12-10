Tomá? Mazura and Luc Salem won the game for St. Lawrence against Yale

Home-team St. Lawrence got a single-goal win Yale. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

The hosting Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tomá? Mazura . Max Dorrington and Ty Naaykens assisted.

The Saints' Luc Salem increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Tomá? Mazura and Josh Boyer .

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 57 seconds into the third period when David Chen found the back of the net, assisted by Briggs Gammill and Niklas Allain .

Next games:

In the next round on Saturday, the Saints will face Brown at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Bulldogs hosts Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST.