Three points for Princeton after third-period win against Dartmouth Big Green

Princeton defeated home-team Dartmouth Big Green 7-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Princeton managed to pull out a win.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Rubin . Nick Carabin and David Jacobs assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Ian Murphy found the back of the net, assisted by Nick Carabin and Brendan Gorman .

The Big Green made it 2-1 with a goal from Tyler Campbell .

Halfway through, Luke Haymes scored a goal, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Braiden Dorfman , making the score 2-2.

The Tigers took the lead early into the third period when Ian Murphy netted one yet again, assisted by Nick Carabin and Brendan Gorman.

The Big Green tied the score 3-3 early in the third when Sean Chisholm scored, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Luke Haymes.

Nick Seitz took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Ian Murphy and Mike Kennedy .

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.51 remaining of the third after a goal from Liam Gorman , assisted by Noah de la Durantaye and Spencer Kersten .

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-3 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ian Murphy, assisted by Liam Gorman.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-3 with 10 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joe Berg .

Coming up:

The Big Green hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face St. Lawrence on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.