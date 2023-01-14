Three points for Harvard after third-period win against Clarkson Golden Knights

Harvard defeated the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights 4-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Harvard managed to pull out a win.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alex Campbell . Anthony Romano and Ayrton Martino assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Matthew Coronato scored, assisted by Alex Laferriere and John Farinacci .

The Crimson took the lead, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Sean Farrell beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Laferriere and John Farinacci.

Alex Gaffney increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Baker Shore .

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-1 with 33 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joe Miller , assisted by Alex Laferriere and Ryan Siedem .

The Crimson has now won six straight home games.

Coming up:

Next up, the Crimson faces St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST, while the Golden Knights face Dartmouth on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Saturday.