Three points for Cornell Big Red after third-period win against Princeton

Cornell Big Red defeated visiting Princeton 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Cornell managed to pull out a win.

Cornell's Dalton Bancroft scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Red took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gabriel Seger . Sam Malinski and Dalton Bancroft assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Pito Walton scored, assisted by Noah de la Durantaye and Nick Seitz .

Sean Donaldson scored late into the second period, assisted by Sam Malinski.

The Tigers made it 2-2 with a goal from Liam Gorman .

Dalton Bancroft took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Sam Malinski and Max Andreev .

Next up:

The Big Red travels to Dartmouth on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face LIU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.