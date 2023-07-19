The Blake School alum Aksel Reid commits to a college he's been backing

MINNEAPOLIS — "I'm not really sure how it happened," joked Minnesota native Aksel Reid on his recent Division I commitment to Union College, a program that he has been a fan of for almost 10 years. "Honestly, it kind of came out of nowhere."

Reid grew up in a family with strong ties to the sport of hockey. His dad and uncle both played hockey at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, and their father (Aksel's grandfather) was a goaltender.

Aksel's dad currently works as the director of college counseling at Shattuck-St. Mary's, a school that is heavily involved in hockey, while his mother is an the English teacher at The Blake School. Aksel and his older brother, Lachen, both started skating at an early age with the Minneapolis Storm.

Aksel Reid of the Springfield Jr. Blues stands prepared in net as players compete for the puck behind him. Contributed / Springfield Jr. Blues

As he got older and it came time for high school, Aksel was thrown into varsity hockey as just an eighth grader for the Blake Bears.

"It was kind of unique situation where the classes above me didn't really have many goalies, so I was one of three or four goalies my eighth grade year and it just worked out that I made the varsity team and for the second half of the season I ended up being the starter," Reid told The Rink Live.

He then took over the starting netminder spot full time after his first season and was the go-to guy every year after that. In his senior year of high school, the 6-foot-1 goalie posted a .927 save percentage and a 2.09 goals against average over 16 games. He was a top-three finalist for the prestigious Frank Brimsek award that season, which is given out annually to the top senior goaltender in the state of Minnesota.

"My experience was great overall [at Blake], I thought I developed a lot as a person and as a player. I had a lot of people helping me and supporting me and our coaching staff was amazing," said Reid. The Bears took third place at the Class AA state tournament in 2020.

Will Svenddal (19) defends in front of Blake goalie Aksel Reid during a Hockey Day Minnesota game on Jan. 18, 2020, at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. Submitted photo by Will Svenddal

"After my senior season ended, like an hour after we lost in the playoffs, I got a text from the head coach in Bismarck (the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL) just asking if I wanted to come out for a week or so and just practice with them and talk about next year," Reid said about how he involved in the of world junior hockey. He didn't get drafted or tendered to the Bobcats, but the squad's coach asked Reid to try out and join the team for real in the fall of 2021.

The Minneapolis native appeared in about six games for Bismarck that fall as mostly the team's number two or three guy. He eventually got traded to the Springfield (Illinois) Jr. Blues just after Thanksgiving.

"It was a lucky situation honestly, I showed up and I was one of two goalies [in Springfield]. My goalie partner, Ethan Roberts , is a great guy and helped me out a ton when I got there and really took me under his wing," Reid said about the trade. Roberts went on to play Division I at St. Thomas and has recently transferred to Division III Utica College. "He [Roberts] ended up getting injured like right after I got there and I kind of got thrown into it and I played like 12 or so games because he was out with an injury and we didn't have anyone else. I kind of got my first NAHL action through random injuries and odd situations."

After a bit of a wild rookie year in junior hockey, Reid had a consistent second season with a strong stat line. He earned a .911 save percentage over 39 games for a Jr. Blues team that had didn't have a great season.

"I think my first year was just figuring things out and seeing what it was like," said the Minnesotan on his experience in the NAHL. "My rookie year, I had a really good team in front of me so it kind of helped me ease into action where they would bail me out quite a bit. When I came back for my second year, I felt I had a good summer and I knew what to expect going in and set the bar pretty high for myself. I felt comfortable, I felt good and things were just clicking."

It has been noted by many the extreme class act by @BlakeBoysHockey goalie Aksel Reid delaying his celebration to console the BSM goalie after the tough loss.. Nicely done, Aksel! #TheTourney20 https://t.co/URezWxNCGz — Jon Mikkelson (@JMouse83) February 27, 2020

Reid had previously been recruited by Division III programs in his rookie season but started to be contacted by schools at the Division I level in 2022-23.

"It was a weird experience, honestly. It was off and on with a lot of schools," he said. "It was always odd, just not knowing when the next call would come. Pretty much every team I talked to wanted me for after my age-out year [they wanted him to play another season of junior hockey in 2023-24], which is kind of what I expected, but it was just a really fortunate experience when Union reached out."

For a kid from Minnesota, many may think that Union wouldn't be on a list of dream schools for Reid, but that's exactly the opposite. Aksel has vivid memories of watching the 2014 NCAA national championship game where Union upset the University of Minnesota and he immediately felt drawn to the program.

"I remember watching them and I thought it was a really cool thing to see because Union is school of about 2,500, it's a small school, and they beat my hometown Gophers in the final, and Minnesota is a huge hockey school with a huge enrollment."

He may not have known it back then, but Union ended up being the perfect program for Reid and the one that wanted him the most in the recruiting process. Union is a private, liberal arts college in Schenectady, New York, located just outside the capital city of Albany.

"I am very excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and continue my education at Union College. Thank you so much to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me reach this goal," Reid posted to his Instagram page on July 10, 2023. "Thank you to everyone in Springfield for making the last two years so special. I couldn't have hoped for a better place to play."

Not once, but two saves on the Minotauros gives Aksel Reid the @StonehomeBis Save of the Week. pic.twitter.com/RACVZ6huKp — Bismarck Bobcats (@BismarckBobcats) October 5, 2021

The Minneapolis native also chose the Dutchmen because of their academics. Having two parents that work in a school setting, education is very important to Aksel and his family. He is currently looking into their engineering programs as a possible major and hopes to minor in studio art to further his passion for painting.

The 6-foot-1 goalie is a part of a new era of Dutchmen recruits since head coach Josh Hauge and assistant coach Lennie Childs joined the program last year in 2022.

"I liked talking to the coaches and I know that they're building a new culture and I'm excited to be a part of that," said Reid. "I think it's really special and a really unique experience and it'll be fun to grow in that culture and in the program along with all the other players and all the staff there."

Even though Reid still has one year of junior eligibility left, he will be heading to Union this fall for the 2023-24 season. He will battle for time in net alongside sophomore Kyle Chauvette, who played in a handful of games last year, and junior Joe Sharib, who did not see ice time in 2022-23.

"Aksel has the character and skill that any team would want," said Springfield head coach Todd Pococke on the Jr. Blues website. "Union is getting a great goaltender, but an even better person and we look forward to tracking his progress at the Division I level."

The Minnesota native will head to campus soon to join the team. He says his strong suit on the ice is his athleticism and that he will bring a more fun style of goaltending to the mix this fall.