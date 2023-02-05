Strong defense as Yale beats St. Lawrence

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Yale secured the home victory against St. Lawrence. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Bulldogs started off strong and took the lead early in the game with William Dineen scoring in the first period, assisted by Ian Carpentier and Connor Sullivan .

Ian Carpentier scored early into the second period, assisted by Kieran O'Hearn .

The Bulldogs made it 3-0 with a goal from Niklas Allain .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 4-0, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Kalen Szeto found the back of the net, assisted by Teddy Wooding . The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Bulldogs is set to face Union at 6 p.m. CST, while the Saints faces Princeton at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Friday.