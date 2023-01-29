Strong defense as Union beats RPI

Six goals scored – and a shutout. Union secured the home victory against RPI. The game ended 6-0.

The Dutchmen took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Caden Villegas . Nic Petruolo and Owen Farris assisted.

The Dutchmen's Ben Tupker increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Nic Petruolo and Owen Farris.

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Ville Immonen scored, assisted by Nathan Kelly and Carter Korpi .

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 4-0 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Tyler Watkins , assisted by Chaz Smedsrud and Cal Mell .

The Dutchmen increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Josh Nixon netted one, assisted by Nate Hanley and Chris Theodore .

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Carter Korpi who increased the Dutchmen's lead, assisted by Ville Immonen and Nick Young , halfway through the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

The Dutchmen were called for eight penalties, while the Engineers received seven penalties.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Dutchmen hosts Colgate at 6 p.m. CST and the Engineers hosts Cornell.