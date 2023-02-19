Strong defense as Harvard beats RPI

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Harvard secured the home victory against RPI. The game ended 4-0.

The Crimson took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matthew Coronato . Joe Miller and Sean Farrell assisted.

Sean Farrell scored early into the second period, assisted by Matthew Coronato.

The Crimson made it 3-0 with a goal from Marek Hejduk .

The Crimson made it 4-0 when Sean Farrell beat the goalie, assisted by Henry Thrun and Joe Miller early in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Crimson hosting St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST, and the Engineers visiting Princeton at 6 p.m. CST.