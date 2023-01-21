Strong defense as Colgate beats Princeton

Five goals scored – and a shutout. Colgate secured the home victory against Princeton. The game ended 5-0.

The Raiders took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alex DiPaolo . Ross Mitton and Simon Labelle assisted.

Daniel Panetta scored late into the second period, assisted by Tommy Bergsland and Matt Verboon .

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Levi Glasman scored, assisted by Ryan McGuire .

Matt Verboon increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Alex Young and Ethan Manderville .

In the end the 5-0 came from Pierson Brandon who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Daniel Panetta and Ben Raymond , late into the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Raiders has now won six straight home games.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Raiders faces Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST and the Tigers takes on Cornell on the road at 6 p.m. CST.