Strong defense as Brown beats RPI

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Brown secured the home victory against RPI. The game ended 3-0.

The Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Thomas Manty .

James Crossman increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Cole Quisenberry .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Nathan Plessis who increased the Bears' lead, late into the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Next up, the Bears faces Dartmouth at 6 p.m. CST. The Engineers takes on Clarkson at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.