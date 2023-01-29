Steinmetz's two goals net St. Lawrence victory over Clarkson Golden Knights

St. Lawrence won against hosting Clarkson Golden Knights on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The Saints opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Aleksi Peltonen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Cristall .

The Golden Knights tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Ryan Richardson scored the first goal, assisted by George Grannis .

The Saints took the lead halfway through the first period when Reilly Moran scored, assisted by Greg Lapointe and Ty Naaykens .

The Saints' Jordan Steinmetz increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Luc Salem .

The Saints scored zero goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with 30 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jordan Steinmetz.

The Golden Knights were called for four penalties, while the Saints received seven penalties.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Golden Knights will host Yale at 6 p.m. CST and the Saints will host Brown at 6 p.m. CST.