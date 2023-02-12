Star-studded Quinnipiac wins again in game against St. Lawrence
Quinnipiac is hard to stop at the moment, and against St. Lawrence on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Quinnipiac now has six wins in a row.
The visiting Bobcats opened strong, early in the game with Christophe Fillion scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Cristophe Tellier and CJ McGee .
The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Collin Graf struck.
The Bobcats' Anthony Cipollone increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period, assisted by Iivari Rasanen and Victor Czerneckianair .
Collin Graf scored early in the second period.
The Bobcats made it 5-0 when Jayden Lee scored, assisted by Iivari Rasanen in the middle of the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Coming up:
Next up, the Saints faces Colgate at 6 p.m. CST. The Bobcats takes on Yale at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.