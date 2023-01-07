Star-studded Quinnipiac has claimed another win

Quinnipiac continues to stay strong. When the team played Dartmouth Big Green on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Quinnipiac won the game 3-0 and now has five successive wins.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ethan de Jong . Skyler Brind'Amour assisted.

The Bobcats' CJ McGee increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Victor Czerneckianair and Timothy Heinke .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Ethan de Jong scored yet again, assisted by Skyler Brind'Amour and Jayden Lee .

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Bobcats will face Harvard at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Big Green hosts Princeton at 6 p.m. CST.