Star-studded Quinnipiac extended its unbeaten run with 6-3 win over Clarkson Golden Knights

The game on Saturday between Quinnipiac and the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights finished 6-3. The result means league-leader Quinnipiac remains unbeaten for the last 11 games.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from CJ McGee . Skyler Brind'Amour and Christophe Fillion assisted.

The Golden Knights tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brady Egan late into the first, assisted by Luke Mobley .

The Golden Knights' Ryan Richardson took the lead late in the first, assisted by Tommy Pasanen and Ryan Taylor .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Bobcats.

Skyler Brind'Amour increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jacob Nordqvist .

Noah Beck narrowed the gap to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Mathieu Gosselin .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 6-3 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from TJ Friedmann .

On Friday, the Bobcats faces RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights take on Brown at home at 6 p.m. CST.