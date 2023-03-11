Star-studded Harvard has claimed another win

Harvard continues to stay strong. When the team played Princeton on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Harvard won the game 6-1 and now has five successive wins.

The hosting Crimson opened strong, right after the puck drop with Sean Farrell scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Henry Thrun and Ryan Siedem .

The Crimson's Alex Laferriere increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by John Farinacci and Joe Miller .

David Jacobs scored early in the second period, assisted by Nick Seitz and Tyler Rubin .

The Crimson made it 3-1 with a goal from Alex Laferriere.

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Sean Farrell netted one again, assisted by Ryan Siedem and Matthew Coronato .

Marek Hejduk increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Henry Thrun.

Henry Thrun increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.