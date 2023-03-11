Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Star-studded Harvard has claimed another win

Harvard continues to stay strong. When the team played Princeton on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Harvard won the game 6-1 and now has five successive wins.

img_500264967_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 10:39 PM

The hosting Crimson opened strong, right after the puck drop with Sean Farrell scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Henry Thrun and Ryan Siedem .

The Crimson's Alex Laferriere increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by John Farinacci and Joe Miller .

David Jacobs scored early in the second period, assisted by Nick Seitz and Tyler Rubin .

The Crimson made it 3-1 with a goal from Alex Laferriere.

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Sean Farrell netted one again, assisted by Ryan Siedem and Matthew Coronato .

Marek Hejduk increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Henry Thrun.

Henry Thrun increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
