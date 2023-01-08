St. Lawrence wins against Niagara in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, St. Lawrence's home game against Niagara ran into overtime on Saturday. St. Lawrence snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

St. Lawrence's Luc Salem scored the game-winning goal.

The Purple Eagles took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Olivier Gauthier . Christian Gorscak and Jason Pineo assisted.

Cameron Buhl scored late into the second period, assisted by Tyler Cristall and Mason Waite .

The Purple Eagles made it 2-1 with a goal from Albin Nilsson .

The Saints tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Will Arquiett beat the goalie, assisted by Tyler Cristall and Luc Salem.

Tomá? Mazura took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Philippe Chapleau and Luc Salem.

Jason Pineo tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Glebs Prohorenkovs . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:28 before Luc Salem scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Cameron Buhl and Tyler Cristall.

Coming up:

On Friday the Saints will play on the road against the Big Green at 6 p.m. CST, while the Purple Eagles will face the Falcons home at 4 p.m. CST.