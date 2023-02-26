St. Lawrence scores twice in the third to beat Dartmouth Big Green
St. Lawrence defeated Dartmouth Big Green 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but St. Lawrence pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
St. Lawrence defeated Dartmouth Big Green 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but St. Lawrence pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
The Saints first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Tucker McIntosh , assisted by Felikss Gavars and Tim Makowski .
Aleksi Peltonen increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later.