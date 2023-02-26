Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

St. Lawrence scores twice in the third to beat Dartmouth Big Green

St. Lawrence defeated Dartmouth Big Green 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but St. Lawrence pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500260560_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

St. Lawrence defeated Dartmouth Big Green 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but St. Lawrence pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Saints first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Tucker McIntosh , assisted by Felikss Gavars and Tim Makowski .

Aleksi Peltonen increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald