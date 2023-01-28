St. Lawrence reverses deficit to win
St. Lawrence was the underdog, trailing by two goals after the first period in Friday's home game against the Clarkson Golden Knights. Despite this, the team turned it around and won 4-2.
The Golden Knights' Ayrton Martino increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Mathieu Gosselin and Ryan Taylor .
Greg Lapointe scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jan Lasak and Philippe Chapleau .
Greg Lapointe tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Reilly Moran and Ty Naaykens .
The Saints took the lead with 02.00 remaining of the third after a goal from Tim Makowski , assisted by Jan Lasak and Aleksi Peltonen .
The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cameron Buhl , assisted by Tyler Cristall .
The win over the Golden Knights means that the Saints has four home wins in a row.
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.