St. Lawrence ends four-loss run

The game between Princeton and St. Lawrence finished 5-4 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for St. Lawrence after four straight defeats.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Seitz . Noah de la Durantaye and Adam Robbins assisted.

The Saints' Greg Lapointe tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Tyler Cristall and Cameron Buhl .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Greg Lapointe increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tyler Cristall and Cameron Buhl.

Reilly Moran increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Felikss Gavars and Luc Salem .

Noah de la Durantaye narrowed the gap to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Brendan Gorman and Spencer Kersten .

The Tigers' Jack Cronin narrowed the gap again, assisted by Pito Walton and David Jacobs at 14:18 into the third period.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Tigers hosts Union at 6 p.m. CST and the Saints visits Yale at 6 p.m. CST.