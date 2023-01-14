St. Lawrence beats in overtime Dartmouth Big Green

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw St. Lawrence come away with the close win over Dartmouth Big Green on the road on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

St. Lawrence's Mason Waite scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Saints took the lead when Felikss Gavars scored the first goal assisted by Drake Burgin and Mason Waite.

Big Green's Alex Krause tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 1-1. Jack Cameron and Steven Townley assisted.

Luc Salem took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aleksi Peltonen and Reilly Moran .

Tanner Palocsik tied it up 2-2 five minutes later. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:26 before Mason Waite scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Cameron Buhl .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Big Green hosts Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST and the Saints visits Harvard at 6 p.m. CST.